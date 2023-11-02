Connect with us

Events News Promotions

An Unforgettable Night: Lord’s London Dry Gin Powered 3rd Edition of Trace Live with Fireboy Musical Concert 

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

ICYMI: Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ's Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Events News Promotions

The Macallan’s Grand Launch: Introduces the Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

Events Promotions

Smirnoff Celebrates Drink Culture at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023

Beauty BN TV Events News Nollywood Style

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

Events Promotions

Discover TECNO's Presence and Elegance at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Events Promotions

She Leads Africa’s Mission to Empower African Women: Count Down to SLAY Summit 2023

Events Promotions Style

Deji & Kola Joined Forces with Anka Africa for a Fireside Chat: Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0: A Symposium of Brilliance and Vision | Nov 4th

Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission 'MAMI WATA'

Events

An Unforgettable Night: Lord’s London Dry Gin Powered 3rd Edition of Trace Live with Fireboy Musical Concert 

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The city of Lagos turned up for a vibrant euphoric experience at the last edition of the Trace Live Musical Concert. The event, which took place on a Friday at Terra Kulture, became the epicenter of an unforgettable evening of exquisite cocktails, great sounds And, rhythm, courtesy of Lord’s London Dry Gin and Trace Live.

From fans to music enthusiasts and lovers of the brand, everyone turned up to witness back-to-back hits from Fireboy’s electrifying performance. The buildup to the performances was amazing and Fireboy delivered on every score. As a proud sponsor, Lord’s London Dry Gin delivered an experience that took the engagement several notches higher with its flavourful cocktails.


Skilled Lord’s Gin mixologists curated a cocktail journey that appealed to taste buds, using the Lord’s Dry Gin Classic and Chocolate variants to craft an exceptional selection of cocktails that set a new benchmark for premium indulgence.

Fireboy’s voice and his performance of chart-topping hits, like “Jealous” and “Vibration”, had the crowd singing along and dancing the night away. Fireboy’s musical prowess was on full display, creating unforgettable moments for all who were in attendance.

Speaking about the Lord’s-Dry Gin-Trace-Live partnership and highlighting the platform’s seamless connection to music lovers, Olusegun Akinyemiju, Business Brand Manager, Lord’s London Dry Gin, remarked;

“This platform has given us an avenue to connect with music lovers. Fireboy’s genre of music perfectly aligns with Lord’s Gin’s signature. However, it’s not just about music, it is the totality of the experience crafted by Lord’s London Dry Gin.”

Now in the third edition of 2023, Lord’s Gin and Trace Live have definitely lived up to the promise of electrifying entertainment. This exclusive partnership reinforces Lord’s Dry Gin’s influential role within the spirits industry, as a favored choice for premium experiences, captivating both music admirers and connoisseurs of top-tier spirits.

Stay tuned for more exclusive event highlights and updates as Lord’s Gin continues to redefine the blend of music and sophistication.

For more information about Lord’s London Dry Gin and future events, please visit their website.


Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Daniel Adebayo: How Can We Use Digital Storytelling to Drive People’s Interest in Politics & Governance?

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills
css.php