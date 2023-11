Nigerian singer-songwriter Victony has released his much-anticipated single titled “Ohema.”

The song features official collaborations with Crayon and Bella Shmurda and guest vocals from Ayra Starr, Odumodublvck, Qing Madi, Rema, Lojay, YKB, Magixx, Bloody Civilian, Oxlade, and Blaqbonez.

“Ohema” was produced by the trio of Rexxie, Semzi, and Blaise Beatz.

