Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and More Nominated for 26th MOBO Awards



The MOBO Awards have announced the nominees for their upcoming 26th edition. Black music in the UK and beyond.

Nigeria is ably represented in the “Best African Act” category by Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr, Adekunle Gold, and Asake, and in the “Best Gospel Act Supported by Premier Gospel” category by Limoblaze.

MOBO Founder Kanya King, CBE, said: “We are proud to champion this year’s incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online, and more. Since 1996, we’ve celebrated black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing MOBO evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music.

This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and artform and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive.

With the advancement of our MOBO UnSung talent programme and career development platform MOBOLISE, we are ready and excited to take our pioneer status to the next level, to celebrate and recognise the vast contributions of trailblazing musicians and cultural heroes in a way that only MOBO can. See you on February 7th!”

According to the organisers, “the eligibility period for the 26th MOBO Awards is from September 1st, 2022, to August 31st, 2023.”

The award, which was founded in 1996, will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 7, with highlights broadcast on BBC One.

Best male act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

J Hus

Nines

Stormzy

Best female act

Flo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mahalia

PinkPantheress

Raye

Album of the year

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Potter Payper – Real Back in Style

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Stormzy – This Is What We Mean

Song of the year

Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter

J Hus – Who Told You (ft Drake)

Jorja Smith – Little Things

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt 2

Raye & 070 Shake – Escapism

Stormzy – Hide & Seek

Best newcomer

Ama Lou

AntsLive

Debbie

Jayo

Nippa

No Guidnce

Rimzee

Strandz

Tamera

Tunde

Video of the year

AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)

Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)

Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)

Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah

Jaz Karis

Mahalia

Ragz Originale

Sampha

Sault

Best hip-hop act

Avelino

Clavish

Digga D

Enny

Fredo

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Potter Payper

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone

Duppy

Flowdan

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

P Money

Best drill act

Central Cee

Headie One

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

TeeZandos

Unknown T

Best international act (US)

Doja Cat

Drake & 21 Savage

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Latto

Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best performance in a TV show/film

Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Deja J Bowens – Champion

Idris Elba – Hijack

India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King

Best media personality

Alison Hammond

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Maya Jama

Pressed podcast

Remi Burgz

ShxtsnGigs

Specs Gonzalez

Zeze Millz

Best African music act

Adekunle Gold

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Libianca

Rema

Tyla

Uncle Waffles

Wizkid

Best Caribbean music act

Byron Messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Shenseea

Valiant

Best jazz act

Blue Lab Beats

Cktrl

Ezra Collective

Masego

Reuben James

Yazmin Lacey

Best alternative music act

Alt Blk Era

Arlo Parks

Deijuvhs

Kid Bookie

Skindred

Young Fathers

Best electronic/dance act

Aluna

Nia Archives

PinkPantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best producer

Info

Kyle Evans

M1onTheBeat

P2J

Steel Banglez

TSB

Best gospel act

Annatoria

CalledOut Music

Guvna B

Limoblaze

Tofunmi Adorna

Triple O