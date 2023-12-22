Ini Edo Talks About Motherhood, Surrogacy, Finding Love, and Old Nollywood on “Toke Moments”

Nollywood actress Ini Edo is Toke Makinwa’s guest on this episode of her show “Toke Moments.”

On this episode, Toke and Ini discuss their friendship, who they will be wearing Christmas pyjamas with, and finding love.

Ini Edo also talks about motherhood, surrogacy, her beautiful daughter, Chidi Mokeme’s role as “Scar” in “Shanty Town,” the experience of the old Nollywood pioneers, and lots more.

Watch: