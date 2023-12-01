Lola Shoneyin Listed in Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women of 2023

Nigerian writer, publisher, and festival organiser Lola Shoneyin has been listed in the Financial Times’ list of the 25 most influential women of 2023.

The author of “Secrets Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” made the post on her official Instagram page. She said, “I’m thrilled and honoured to be on ‘The FT’s 25 most influential women of 2023’ alongside so many brilliant women. I’m deeply touched by CNA’s words. I’m also grateful for every opportunity I get to contribute to the development of Africa’s cultural landscape. I want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with me. We go harder in 2024!”

The unranked list, which recognises “women who were at the helm and in the trenches of the world’s most profound transformations,” also included Beyonce, Margot Robbie, Barbara Kingsolver, Makiko Ono, and lots more.

Photo Credit:

@lolashoneyin/@andrewesiebo