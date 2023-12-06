New Music: TxC — Turn Off The Lights

Connect with us

TxC, the trailblazing musical ensemble known for infusing soulful beats with high-octane energy, has released their latest song, “Turn Off the Lights.”

According to the singers, “Turn Off the Lights isn’t just a song; it’s an artistic expression that delves deep into the rollercoaster of emotions intertwined with music and relationships. The soulful lyrics depict a heartfelt declaration of undying love for both music and the allure of relationships, especially with the opposite gender.

The song encapsulates a resilient spirit—one that remains committed to the love of music and constantly chases the euphoric highs of the experience. With a compelling twist in the narrative, the song symbolises shutting everything down, flipping the script, and turning off the lights as a metaphorical gesture towards starting anew.”

Incorporating various sub-genres within the Amapiano landscape, “Turn Off the Lights” showcases the versatility and innovation that define the group.

Stream here.

Listen below:

