The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Held Its 18th Presidential Inauguration Dinner | Here’s How It Went

6 hours ago

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce held its 18th Presidential Inauguration Dinner, where it decorated Ray Atelly, frpa, as the newly elected president of the organisation on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The event was star-studded and had in attendance a diverse and distinguished group of individuals, including elected officials, community leaders, supporters, and prominent figures from various fields and industries, including the British High Commissioner, Johnny Baxter.

The highlights of the evening were the launch of the Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Development Centre, an NGO focused on skills and entrepreneurship training, and the unveiling of the MSME Ideathon, an idea-sharing competition initiated by the NBCC to bring creative minds together to strategize, collaborate, and innovate to solve entrepreneurship problems across industries.

The organisers appreciate their sponsors for making the dinner one to remember, as is evident from the photos.

 

Sponsored Content

 

 

