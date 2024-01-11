Safety for Every Girl Launches National Essay Competition to Fight Period Poverty | 2.5M in Cash Prizes.

Women-led foundation Safety for Every Girl (SFEG) has called for entries for the 2024 National Essay Competition, inviting women and girls to lend their powerful voices to address period poverty in Nigeria. Participants can submit their entries for free at their website.

Themed “Innovative Solutions to Combat Period Poverty in Nigeria”, the 2024 National Essay Competition is part of SFEG’s multifaceted approach to celebrating International Women’s Day 2024 remarkably. This initiative combines the essay competition and a revolutionary Period Summit scheduled for the 6th of March 2024, creating a powerful platform for community voices to enhance inclusivity and equity.

It also serves as an avenue for young girls and women to unleash their creative brilliance, contributing their voices to shattering economic barriers, thereby creating an invaluable impact on the lives of the girl-child across generations.

“This year’s essay theme is a crucial topic aimed at sparking a wave of meaningful discussions and imaginative ideas that have the potential to provide concrete solutions to period poverty in Nigeria”, said Chioma Nwigwe, Founder of Safety For Every Girl and convener of The Period Summit. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors, MTN, Tenece, and Platform Branding Company, for their support in making this impactful initiative possible. Together, we strive to inspire a collective effort towards inclusivity and equity, empowering a future where every girl can embrace her full potential,”

She added, inviting more individuals and organisations to join the movement to shape change and champion menstrual equity across Nigeria.

Competition Details

The competition is divided into two categories – Teen (13-19 yrs ) and Adult (20-35 yrs), offering substantial cash prizes to the winners.

Teen Category: 1st Prize: N400,000; 2nd Prize: N250,000; 3rd Prize: N150,000

Adult Category: 1st Prize: N750,000; 2nd Prize: N400,000; 3rd Prize: N200,000

Interested participants are to write on the topic “Innovative Solutions to Combat Period Poverty in Nigeria”.

All essays must be submitted to their website.

The competition closes at 11.59 pm WAT on the 15th of February 2024.

