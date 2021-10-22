Connect with us

Promotions

Hey Ladies! Here is Your Chance to be Miss Nigeria 2021 | Register Now

Promotions

FCMB Announces the Commencement of the #FCMBFlexxtern Season Five | Hurry now & Apply!

Promotions

King’s Dorm is back! Get your Family to Win 1 Million Naira + Fantastic Prizes

Promotions

SuperYogo reintroduces Itself with the 'It's Yoghurt' Campaign

Promotions

Send & Receive Money around the World as AccessAfrica Expands to 3 More Countries

Music Promotions

"African Islander" by NonyKingz is here - Stream the EP on BN

Events Promotions

Dufil Rewards 3 More Winners from the Indomie Independence Day Award with 1 Million Naira Scholarships each

Events Promotions

TECNO hosted the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates and it was definitely a Fab Time | See Photos

Promotions

Lọlá Ákínmádé Åkerström's New Book titled ‘In Every Mirror She is Black’ is out Now | See Amazing Reviews

Events Promotions

Rémy Martin honors Obi Iyiegbu as part of its Global Campaign to Celebrate Collective Success

Promotions

Hey Ladies! Here is Your Chance to be Miss Nigeria 2021 | Register Now

Published

5 hours ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s oldest and one of the most reputable beauty pageants, Miss Nigeria is back this year for its 44th edition. Organized by Folio Group, the pageant has served as a great platform for empowering thousands of girls across the country since its inception in 1957.

This year’s winner will not only gain a notable reputation worldwide, but she will also receive a whopping sum of 10 million Naira, a 1-year residence in a luxury apartment, a brand-new car, and lucrative ambassadorship deals with prestigious brands.

“This is not just a pageant. We emerged in response to the realization that given the right platform, young Nigerian women can drive positive change and inspire other young women across the continent. We remain committed to those values as we head into the 2021 pageant,” explained Chairman, Board of Directors at Folio Group, Fidelis Anosike.

“Miss Nigeria is the epitome of precise communication, confidence, social interaction, societal care, empowerment, excellent etiquette, and many other valuable life skills. Like her predecessors, the 2021 queen will serve as the pride of the nation and an inspiration for young Nigerian girls.” said the manager for the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Chioma Nwigwe.

The organizers revealed that entry barriers such as registration fees, and regional auditions have been eliminated.

“While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, it is also to ensure that contestants from all 36 states within the country are well represented,” revealed Ezinne Akudo, Creative Director for Miss Nigeria and 2013 winner.

The Call to entry formally opens October 22, 2021, and closes Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Ladies between the ages of 18 and 25 from all parts of Nigeria are eligible to apply. To register, visit here, click on the 2021 Miss Nigeria tab, and follow the instructions which also include uploading 2 pictures and a 60 seconds video. The 44th Miss Nigeria pageant will be held at the Landmark Convention Centre on December 17th, 2021. Follow @missnigeriaorg on Instagram for updates and use the hashtag #TheNextMissNigeria to keep the conversation going.

For media enquiries, please contact:

GLG Communications

[email protected]

Location: @landmarkbeachlagos

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series
css.php