Hey Ladies! Here is Your Chance to be Miss Nigeria 2021 | Register Now

One of Nigeria’s oldest and one of the most reputable beauty pageants, Miss Nigeria is back this year for its 44th edition. Organized by Folio Group, the pageant has served as a great platform for empowering thousands of girls across the country since its inception in 1957.

This year’s winner will not only gain a notable reputation worldwide, but she will also receive a whopping sum of 10 million Naira, a 1-year residence in a luxury apartment, a brand-new car, and lucrative ambassadorship deals with prestigious brands.

“This is not just a pageant. We emerged in response to the realization that given the right platform, young Nigerian women can drive positive change and inspire other young women across the continent. We remain committed to those values as we head into the 2021 pageant,” explained Chairman, Board of Directors at Folio Group, Fidelis Anosike. “Miss Nigeria is the epitome of precise communication, confidence, social interaction, societal care, empowerment, excellent etiquette, and many other valuable life skills. Like her predecessors, the 2021 queen will serve as the pride of the nation and an inspiration for young Nigerian girls.” said the manager for the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Chioma Nwigwe.

The organizers revealed that entry barriers such as registration fees, and regional auditions have been eliminated.

“While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, it is also to ensure that contestants from all 36 states within the country are well represented,” revealed Ezinne Akudo, Creative Director for Miss Nigeria and 2013 winner.

The Call to entry formally opens October 22, 2021, and closes Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Ladies between the ages of 18 and 25 from all parts of Nigeria are eligible to apply. To register, visit here, click on the 2021 Miss Nigeria tab, and follow the instructions which also include uploading 2 pictures and a 60 seconds video. The 44th Miss Nigeria pageant will be held at the Landmark Convention Centre on December 17th, 2021. Follow @missnigeriaorg on Instagram for updates and use the hashtag #TheNextMissNigeria to keep the conversation going.

For media enquiries, please contact:

GLG Communications

[email protected]

Location: @landmarkbeachlagos

Sponsored Content