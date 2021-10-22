King’s Dorm is back! Get your Family to Win 1 Million Naira + Fantastic Prizes

As Devon King’s champions moments of togetherness amongst families & friends, the brand unveils the second season of King’s Dorm, themed Celebrating Family Ties.

The first season of King’s Dorm was designed to take consumers on an adventurous food journey as popular Nigerian chefs taught them how to make and enjoy regular meals in more unique ways.

This new season, however, will be a Family Game Show that aims to celebrate family ties and encourage bonding moments; making these moments more memorable as they dine over tasty meals. During the recent press parley held to kick off the campaign, the brand announced Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi as the host of the Family Game Show and Chef Miyonse as the judge.

King’s Dorm Season 2 will showcase 12 families competing to take home a cash prize of 1 Million Naira and a year’s supply of Devon King’s products. To make the reward more exciting, Haier Thermocool is partnering with Devon King’s such that the winning family also gets rewarded with major household items like an inverter refrigerator, a cooker, amongst other items.

Other participating families will be rewarded with consolation prizes, and to make the show more exciting for everyone, viewers will also get a chance to win gift items for participating in the bi-weekly homeplay game.

This season has another unique twist to it; you do not have to be related by blood to participate as a family, this means you can tag on with your coworkers, old schoolmates, or friends.

Entry requirements are quite easy to follow. It’s in 3 steps:

Record a one-minute video of you and your family, friends, or loved ones talking about moments that bring you together. Devon King’s 2L cooking oil and cooking margarine must be featured. (Remember, families, can be related by blood, friendship, or association.) Tag @devonkingsng and use #DevonKingsDorm when uploading your entry on Instagram or Facebook. You must also be following @devonskingsng on social media. Register as a family of not more than 3 for your entry to be considered.

Terms and conditions apply.

Entry closes on October 31st, 2021!

For updates on the show, follow Devon king’s on Facebook, Instagram, YouTub e and the hashtags #KingsDorm and # DevonKingsDorm on social media.

