FCMB Announces the Commencement of the #FCMBFlexxtern Season Five | Hurry now & Apply!

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has commenced the fifth edition of its #FCMBFlexxtern contest!

The online contest is designed for youths between 18 and 30 years. It will run between October 15 and 30, 2021, and offers young Nigerian graduates the opportunity to gain work experience through an internship which could eventually lead to full employment in reputable organizations.

Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Diran Olojo, who disclosed this in a statement released by the bank recently, said,

“The #FCMBFlexxtern program is another platform for Nigerian youths to demonstrate their talent and determination to take leadership positions. We realize that many youths have what it takes to succeed if given access to mentoring, training, and practical knowledge. We are excited that the #FCMBFlexxtern initiative has become a catalyst to fast-track the development of a new generation of professionals and leaders.”

He said nearly 100 young graduates have benefitted since the program’s inception in 2016, with several of them doing very well in their chosen careers.

How To Participate In #FCMBFlexxtern 5

Upload a 45-second video on YouTube using the hashtag #FCMBFlexxtern5, explaining why you are the best candidate for the internship opportunity

Visit this page, click “Participate”, fill the registration form, and include the link to your YouTube video.

Share the link to your entry and invite them to vote for you! The more votes you get, the higher your chances of qualifying for the next stage!

To see a detailed video of how to participate, click here

FCMB has partnered with some of Nigeria’s leading companies on this year’s #FCMBFlexxtern initiative, including Insight Publicis, Main One, ActiveEdge Technologies Limited, Proshare, Big Cabal Media, Lumenave International Limited, TISV Digital, Signal Alliance Technology Holding, and Youth Empowerment Foundation. Others are Big Cabal Media, Terragon, Wragby Business Solutions, Darway Coast, A4&T Power Solutions, Tender Hearts Foundation, and Mitimeth among others.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of FCMB Group, Nigeria’s leading and most diversified financial holding company with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments. The bank has built a strong base in various sectors of the nation’s economy by consistently offering cutting-edge solutions to its customers across segments.

Sponsored Content