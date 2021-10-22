Connect with us

Inspired Promotions

ACT Foundation 2022 Grant Cycle is Open for Applications from Nonprofits & Social Enterprises across Africa

Career Features Inspired

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 393

Inspired News

Nigeria's Loop Recyclers Tech Wins 3rd Prize in the Inaugural "Hack the Planet" Competition

Inspired News

Meet The 26 Young African Entrepreneurs Selected for New Three-Year Anzisha Prize Fellowship

BN TV Inspired

Engineer-turned-Baker Barbara Ndugbu shares her entrepreneurial journey on Ndani TV's "Young CEO"

Inspired

Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry Unveils its 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness with Fashionable Images

Career Inspired

This Former Jailbird Creates Miniature Cars from Recycled Wood, Plastics & Old Car Tyres for a Living

Features Inspired Living

2 Jobs, 34 years in Marriage, 4 Children - How Oluwafunke Oni is Navigating Life As a Visually Impaired Woman

Career Inspired News Scoop

OAU’s Best Graduating Student in Medicine Dr. Joy Adesina bagged 9 Awards & 10 Distinctions 👏🏾

Inspired

ACT Foundation 2022 Grant Cycle is Open for Applications from Nonprofits & Social Enterprises across Africa

Published

20 seconds ago

 on

Are you a nonprofit organization currently executing a fantastic project that’s changing lives and improving African society in a sustainable way?

Here’s an opportunity to be a part of the ACT Foundation’s grantee listing and receive all the necessary support to scale up your ideas!

The application is open to non-profit organizations focused on Health – Malaria, Cancer (Breast, Cervical and Prostate Cancer), Maternal and Child Health; Entrepreneurship – Vocational Education and Skills Acquisition; Financial Literacy and Inclusion; Environment – Waste Management, Water and Sanitation; and Leadership – Youth Leadership Development and Thought Leadership.

Application closes on November 7th, 2021.

How to Apply:

Visit @actfoundation_ or www.actrustfoundation.org to learn more about ACT Foundation Grant Guidelines and Eligibility Criteria.

Eligible Countries:

Organisations who operate or execute initiatives across Africa.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home
css.php