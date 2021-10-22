ACT Foundation 2022 Grant Cycle is Open for Applications from Nonprofits & Social Enterprises across Africa

Are you a nonprofit organization currently executing a fantastic project that’s changing lives and improving African society in a sustainable way?

Here’s an opportunity to be a part of the ACT Foundation’s grantee listing and receive all the necessary support to scale up your ideas!

The application is open to non-profit organizations focused on Health – Malaria, Cancer (Breast, Cervical and Prostate Cancer), Maternal and Child Health; Entrepreneurship – Vocational Education and Skills Acquisition; Financial Literacy and Inclusion; Environment – Waste Management, Water and Sanitation; and Leadership – Youth Leadership Development and Thought Leadership.

Application closes on November 7th, 2021.

How to Apply:

Visit @actfoundation_ or www.actrustfoundation.org to learn more about ACT Foundation Grant Guidelines and Eligibility Criteria.

Eligible Countries:

Organisations who operate or execute initiatives across Africa.

