Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Love is in the air as we relish the Valentine’s Day lewks that won our attention. From romantic reds to flirty pinks and alluring neutrals, our timelines were ablaze with colour and passion as style stars rocked flowing dresses, tailored suits, and delicate lace details with statement jewellery and strappy heels that had us swooning at Val.

Check out some of our favourites and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑭𝑨𝑵𝑻𝑰 𝑻𝑼𝑲𝑼𝑾𝑬𝑰 (@curvygirljournal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE TEMINIKAN (@teminikan__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche Montana (@uchemontana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ink Balogun (@ink.kechi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nife Akingbe (@nifeakingbe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Linus (Okereke) (@stephanielinus)

That wraps it up for Issue 262!

If you’d like to be featured in upcoming issues, tag us with #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected]!

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!