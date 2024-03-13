Connect with us

It's 'Happy Ever After' For Amaka and Ugo! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Ini Dima-Okojie, Derin Fabikun & Sophia Ike-Onu will Discuss Their 20 years of Admirable Sisterhood on #BNSCONVOS Today, Join us!

 Christabel & Ifeanyi Met On Their Way To Church! 6 Years Later, They Are On To Forever

An Unforgettable Father-Daughter Moment at the 30th SAG Awards Arrivals, Courtesy of Idris & Isan Elba

These #AsoEbiBella Guests Showed Up and Showed Out for #ForeverBliss

The #ForeverBliss Finale! See Beautiful Highlights from Marie & Moses Bliss' White Wedding

Moses Bliss Made Such a Suave Groom! Check Out His #ForeverBliss Trad Look

It’s the #ForeverBliss! Here’s Your First Look at Marie at Her Traditional Wedding in Ghana

It’s ‘Happy Ever After’ For Amaka and Ugo! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

One thing about love is the inevitable joy it brings. Amaka and Ugo have found this beautiful thing called love and it’s “Happily ever after” for the sweethearts.

They look so cute together and it’s hard to miss the evident chemistry in their pre-wedding photos. The sweet smiles and soft stares are giving a truckload of butterflies and we can’t get enough. You need no soothsayer to tell you that these two are so smitten. Their lovely photos will certainly brighten your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

          

 

Credits

Bride@amakaiwuji
Groom@fusemene
Planner@blueconfetti.events
Photography@themanuel_photography

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

