Bibian and Kenky Met Through a Mutual Friend! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

It might not be a bad idea to let your friend share your contact with someone who has a crush on you… Because who knows? That person might end up being the love of your life!

Bibian and Kenky’s love journey began when a mutual friend introduced them one year ago.  They formed a seamless connection right from their first conversation and now,  It’s a sweet love song! We’ve got their lovely pre-wedding photos to drool over today and we are obsessed with how cute they look! Their chemistry is hard to miss in each frame and we are so pumped that love found these two!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Bibian:

Our love story started in January 2023, through a mutual friend. With my approval, he shared my contact to him. Our friendship sprang when he called first, he introduced himself and in all honesty we spoke like we had known each other for a very long time. What an intentional man, a week after Uncle started sending me Flowers, Gifts and above all food trays. He was very consistent with this, like 3 times a week. I was already liking everything about him and yet we had not seen or met with each other.

 

Fast forward to March 2023, We met and it was one of my best moments because we spent a cosy evening together at the beach. His sense of humour was on another level.  I felt so secure and more like I had known him forever and right there feelings caught me.  I started falling in love with him but I never said it. (because he saw me as his friend so I had to maintain).

  

In April he popped the question ‘Will You Be My Girlfriend?’ and my heart skipped. I couldn’t believe what I just heard because, at that moment, I was already madly in love and hadn’t told him. I was almost tearing up for joy but pretended I had itchy eyes, lol. I said Yes to being his girlfriend and eventually, Yes to being his wife!

 

    

Credits

Bride @officialbibian
Groom @kenky.moneta
Planner @oraventss
Makeup @jennys_beauty6
Photography @nonifotografy

