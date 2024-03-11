Chisom & Okemdi Attended A Birthday Party 6 Years Ago and Found Love!

Connect with us

Love sure has a way of sneaking up on us in the most unimaginable ways. For Chisom and Okemdi, it showed up at a mutual friend’s birthday party six years ago.

They formed a connection the moment they locked eyes and this connection and as fate would have it, they bumped into each other again that night and had an exciting conversation that set the pace for their sweet love. Now, it’s a forever story as they exchange their vows in a beautiful white wedding.

Chisom was every bit of a gorgeous bride and she rocked all her outfits with such elegance. Okemdi also understood the assignment and came through looking dapper. Their special day was one filled with so much love and beauty and we are just in awe. Their wedding photos are certainly what you need for a bright and beautiful day.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

        

How we met
By the bride, Chisom:

It all started on the 3rd of February 2018. We both attended a mutual friend’s birthday party. The theme was black tie, so as imagined, everyone came dressed to impress. I attended the party with my then best friend and arrived quite late. Upon entering the event, there was a handsome young man who sat by the door dressed in a grey double-breasted suit. We locked eyes very briefly but I didn’t think anything of it as I briskly walked past him in search of my other friends who were already at the party.

     

As the party started to boom and the celebrant started to get the vibe up, I was approached by another mutual friend at the bar (that I went to secondary school with) and was greeted warmly and excitedly as we hadn’t seen each other in a while. Standing beside him was the handsome man that I locked eyes with earlier in the night, my friend introduced us and from there, a simple hello turned into a night of conversation, laughter and back-to-back flirting. As the night kept on bustling, he asked for my number. At the time I initially gave him the wrong number and saved it as my Instagram name, as I wasn’t entirely sure of his intentions. However, after speaking with him more I changed my mind and gave him my real number and saved it under my actual name as I could tell that his intentions were pure.

 

     

As the night drew to an end, our conversations continued until it was time to go home. It was a refreshing new experience but also felt as though I had known him longer than a few hours. He booked me an Uber to make sure I got home safely and walked me to the car as he spoke about planning our first actual date. We spent the first few weeks getting to know each other beyond the surface level. Date nights and phone conversations became our playground as we both actively worked towards gaining a better understanding about each other, our family upbringing and what we both expected from this growing relationship. 6 weeks after meeting, on the 16th of March 2018, he asked me to be his girlfriend and the rest is history.

Fast forward 5 years later, we had our court wedding  in London followed by our traditional and white wedding ceremonies in Lagos. Our love journey has been my favourite story and deciding to give him my real number was the best decision of my life till this date.

 

                             
                                 

It’s all fun from here!

      

Credits

Bride @chisssm
Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager
Planner @2706events
Wedding dress @elizabethandlacebridal
Makeup @bibyonce
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Bouquet @adelasflowers
Shoes @guisseppezannotti @renecaovilla
Jewellery @swarovski
Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery
Videography @kolefilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

