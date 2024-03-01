“Mercy’s Menu” Sizzles Back for Season 4 this March!

The award-winning Nollywood superstar and entrepreneur, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is back for a fourth season of her hit kitchen talk show, “Mercy’s Menu.” Premiering this Sunday, March 3, the show promises an unforgettable mix of laughter and heart-warming moments.

Each episode features a celebrity guest cooking up a delicious meal alongside Mercy, while also dishing out the juiciest details on family, love, work, and overcoming life’s challenges.

This season’s impressive lineup includes Basketmouth, KieKie, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Scarlet Gomez, Carolyna Hutchings, CEO Luminee, Osabouhien Oluchi Mary, Queen Naomi Silekunola, Jay On-Air, and Winifred Nwania.

Watch previous seasons here.

Tune in to ROK on DSTV and GOtv this Sunday, March 3 at 7 pm WAT/8 pm CAT to catch the first episode. You can also catch repeats on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Thursdays on various channels.