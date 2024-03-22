Oluchi Amajuoyi Talks Women’s Month & Playing the Role of Adanna in the Showmax Nigeria Original “Cheta’M”

Adanna takes centre stage in the Showmax Nigeria original series, Cheta’M. As the eldest daughter of a council member and second in command among the Umuade women, she is depicted as the courageous protagonist. Oluchi Amajuoyi embodies the role of Adanna so well, capturing the innocence and naivety expected of a maiden of her age and time. “Wearing the shoes of Adanna was indeed empowering, I felt stretched mentally and physically. Portraying her ability to fight for something so abstract sheds more light on how resilient the mind of a focused woman can be,” Oluchi says in an exclusive interview with BellaNaija. In the series, she stars alongside an impressive mix of upcoming acts and Nollywood OGs, including Ruby Okezie, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Nonso Odogwu. For International Women’s Month, we caught up with Oluchi to discuss her role in “Cheta’M,” a series that revolves around Adanna and Nnanna, who share a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love and fight against all odds to stay together. In this interview, she talks about the women who inspire her and her perspective on the significance of International Women’s Month. Plus, she reveals the first song that’ll make her “Strong Women” playlist for this month. ***

Hi Oluchi, What were you up to on International Women’s Day?

Nothing too busy. I was just creating memories with the wonderful women God put in my life.

You play the role of Adanna in Cheta M. It is admirable how she embodies empowered female characters, especially as the courageous protagonist and second in command among the Umuada women. What was it like to step into her shoes?

Adanna is courageous indeed. However, I believe her courage stems from watching her mother who is the second in command among the Umuada and other brave women in Mgberi, and also picking subtle lessons on how to stand for what she believes to be right. Wearing the shoes of Adanna was indeed empowering, I felt stretched mentally and physically. Portraying her ability to fight for something so abstract sheds more light on how resilient the mind of a focused woman can be.

The theme of International Women’s Day is Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress. It’s about supporting women to reach their full potential. What does that mean to you?

This is rejuvenating. In a nutshell, I call it “Hope.” Finally, the true essence and influence of a woman is that she has the hope to reach her full potential. Women are unique and special by design. Projecting their uniqueness in its full strength without comparison is likened to the parable that says “A city set on a hill cannot be hidden.” Women are a huge light to the world and I anticipate more women taking off their shades that represent various limiting factors and allowing their light to shine for the benefit of all.

Who are some strong women (famous or not) who inspire you in your everyday life? Give them a loving shoutout in case they read this.

I consider myself highly blessed in this regard. I have got both physically and mentally strong women in my corner. I want to appreciate my mother Stella Amajuoyi, my sister Cynthia Amajuoyi, and my beautiful friends: Kemi Adeshakin, Ruth Ndupu, Lulu Okonkwo, and Jasmine Ekumah. You guys are my rock and my blessing, be sure that I remind myself of this fact every single day! I love you!

Any advice for other women out there? Especially those aspiring to pursue a career in the film industry.

Do it afraid. You will be afraid for most of the journey. I look to Jesus for strength and I don’t forget to do it afraid. That’s what I tell myself every day and it has brought me thus far and by God’s grace, it’ll take me even farther.

What progress would you like to see Nollywood make towards gender equality in the coming years?

Honestly, I want us to tell stories of the incomparable strength of women. I want women to be appreciated for their intense and unique strength without bias. That’s the kind of Nollywood I want to be a part of – one where women are given roles and recognition based on their hard work, without hesitation. Above all, I want women to be proud of themselves, we’re awesome! Soon enough, the world will know.

Imagine you’re making a “Strong Women” playlist for International Women’s Month. What’s the first song you’d add, and why?

“Girl on fire” by Alicia keys. The song says all I’ve been trying to say. It’s in the lyrics. “Bright shiny, fire-burning design called women!” Lol.