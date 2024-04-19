Connect with us

BNXN & Ruger Chat with Billboard News on their Reunion, Joint Album "RnB," Afrobeats & More

Ckay and Olamide Collab on New Single "Wahala"

Ladipoe Seeks Peace of Mind in New Single "Hallelujah" feat. Rozzz & Morrelo

Watch Chike Deliver a Live Perfomance of "Egwu" on Recording Academy's Global Spin

Moji Hunponu-Wusu Shares Insights on Building a Fulfilling Career as a Woman with Ifedayo Agoro on DANG Conversations

"Give Yourself Grace..." Laju Iren Shares Parenting Lessons for First-Time Parents | Watch

Naomi Silekuonla Talks Balancing Royalty, Family & Church Ministry on Episode 6 (S7) of Mercy's Menu

Telande World's Delicious Oven-Roasted Chicken with Peanut Butter Sauce is a Must Try

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli Shares her Journey from Founding NGOs to Empowering African Youth on "Omon's Couch"

Love Takes Centre Stage in Ruger & BNXN's Joint EP "RnB" | Listen

Afrobeats artists BNXN and Ruger were on the Billboard News show, where they discussed their past online disagreements, how they patched things up and ended up creating a new joint album, “RnB.”

The artists also explained what inspired them to make a joint album, the rising global recognition of Afrobeats, and their connection to Burna Boy. They also expressed immense respect and love for Burna Boy and excitement about the Afrobeats’ continued growth.

Beyond the details of their reconciliation, the interview gets into the nitty-gritty of creating the album. They reveal who initiated the collaboration and how they worked together to bring “RnB” to life.

Watch here:

