BNXN & Ruger Chat with Billboard News on their Reunion, Joint Album “RnB,” Afrobeats & More

Afrobeats artists BNXN and Ruger were on the Billboard News show, where they discussed their past online disagreements, how they patched things up and ended up creating a new joint album, “RnB.”

The artists also explained what inspired them to make a joint album, the rising global recognition of Afrobeats, and their connection to Burna Boy. They also expressed immense respect and love for Burna Boy and excitement about the Afrobeats’ continued growth.

Beyond the details of their reconciliation, the interview gets into the nitty-gritty of creating the album. They reveal who initiated the collaboration and how they worked together to bring “RnB” to life.

