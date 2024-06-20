Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service and Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

As a career coach, I have witnessed numerous occasions where professionals are hesitant to actively make themselves visible at their workplace, fearing that they will be perceived as engaging in “eye service” or insincere flattery. Unfortunately, this lack of visibility often leads to career stagnation and prolonged frustration. Despite this, they choose to remain in their current positions to avoid being labelled as sycophants. There is a clear distinction between “eye service” and visibility concerning career advancement, and it is important to actively seek visibility in your career. You have to be empowered to take concrete steps towards sustainable growth in both your personal and professional life.

The first major difference is the quality of work. “Eye service” involves superficial effort aimed at being noticed, rather than making a genuine contribution or adding value. On the other hand, with visibility, genuine contributions and substantive work that adds value are seen. It’s not just about appearances; it’s about doing real work to be seen.

The second major difference is the consistency. “Eye service” places a short-term focus on immediate recognition, while visibility is focused on a long-term strategy that remains consistent. It involves building a gradual reputation based on consistent performance and reliability, rather than seeking immediate recognition.

The third major difference is authenticity. With eye service, actions and efforts do not reflect a person’s true capability and intention. There is a lack of competence and a constant need to adjust to fit into a certain mould. With visibility, actions reflect true skills, efforts, and values.

The unfortunate reality is that we often see impostors getting recognition because genuine individuals become uncertain of their abilities due to imposter syndrome. If I were your coach, the first step would be to encourage you to reflect on your work and past accomplishments. You should question whether you truly achieved them or if someone else did it for you. Why are you holding back just because you fear people’s perception of you?

If you are truly as capable as you claim to be, you should make a conscious effort to be more visible by delivering high-quality work. As the proverb goes, “Anything worth doing is worth doing well.” Don’t settle for average work; always give your best. Seek feedback regularly. If you are striving for continual growth, actively seek and use feedback to make improvements and demonstrate a willingness to learn. Take initiative by volunteering for challenging projects or leadership roles to stand out. Identify gaps and take action to fill them, showing your value. Instead of just discussing problems, take steps to solve them and take credit for your contributions. Lastly, effective communication is key. Keep your colleagues and superiors updated on your progress and achievements. Do not underestimate your efforts or results when showcasing your contributions.

If you’re at the beginning of your career or have already advanced, it’s never too late to take a moment to reflect. Stop thinking that you’re playing it small to avoid seeming like an overzealous employee. By purposefully seeking visibility and concentrating on making genuine contributions, you can establish a solid reputation, earn trust, and create opportunities for long-term success and fulfilment.