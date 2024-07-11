A Phone Call Which Lasted Hours Set the Pace For Mofoluke & Oluwaseyi’s Sweet Love!

Have you ever spoken with someone over the phone for the first time and it seemed as though you had known the person all your life? Mofoluke and Oluwaseyi were introduced on Valentine’s Day and it’s been a beautiful journey ever since.

From the first phone call which lasted for hours, to a super exciting first date, their bond grew stronger with each passing day. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we are super pumped. Their pre-wedding photos are a testament to their sweet love and show just how perfectly matched they are. We are absolutely rooting for them as they embark on this journey of bliss.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Mofoluke:

Seyi and I were introduced on Valentine’s Day, and while I thought this would be cliché, he sounded great, and I thought we could end up as friends. Our first conversation surprised me; we spoke for hours, and it felt like the easiest thing to do. We live in different states, so we spoke on the phone every day for months before having our first date. I was getting ready and feeling nervous about meeting him in person. I wasn’t sure if our feelings and connection over the phone would translate in person. We went out for dinner, and I remember the nervousness disappearing once we started talking.

The conversation was a lot of fun, and we talked until the restaurant closed for the night, then moved to a bar until that closed too! The friendship between us has only grown since then. His intentionality and kindness, not just to me, constantly disarm me. Knowing the importance of family to me, when my parents were visiting, he mentioned he was going to come to see them and suggested we could go out with my sister for dinner. I suspected nothing and said sure. Imagine my surprise when, instead of heading out for dinner, he asked me to marry him in front of the people who mean the most to me. I said yes, beginning our first steps to forever together.

By the groom, Oluwaseyi :

Our love story began on Valentine’s Day, even though we didn’t officially speak until the week after. At the time, I was revelling in the perks of single life and had planned a solo trip for Valentine’s Day. During my trip, one of my mentors checked in on me, joking about my nonexistent love life. He told me about an incredible young lady he insisted I meet. Honestly, I had doubts; she sounded too good to be true, and I had promised myself a peace of mind era. After my trip, I decided to give it a shot with an open mind, and she completely swept me off my feet (and still does).

Our first phone call lasted for hours, setting the tone for every conversation that followed. The laughs, discussions, and even our friendly arguments from different perspectives became the highlights of my day. I realized that she was the peace I had been searching for. We had our ups and downs, but all this proved there was no one else I’d rather be with. Once I made my decision, I called up the boys, and we went ring shopping. Being a Nigerian man and understanding the importance of family to Mofoluke, I took the crucial step of meeting her parents to seek their blessing formally. With their blessing, I asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.

