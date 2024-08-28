Guinness World Records Names Samson Ajao as the New Record Holder for the Longest Reading Marathon in 215 Hours

Guinness World Records has officially recognised 27-year-old Samson Ajao from Osogbo for his incredible achievement of reading aloud for 215 hours, earning the title for the “longest marathon reading aloud” and making it one of the longest marathon record attempts in GWR history. Samson read over 100 books on topics including finance, sales, management, leadership, politics, health, and mental wellness.

Samuel Ajao’s feat surpasses the previous record of 124 hours set in 2022 by Rysbai Isakov from Kyrgyzstan. To achieve this record, challengers must read aloud continuously from published works, with no more than a 30-second pause between items being read.

Witnessed by dignitaries such as Osun State House of Assembly Speaker Ngozi Adeleke and the Education Commissioner Dipo Eluwole, Samuel’s record-breaking feat is now part of the rich history of marathon reading records, which dates back to 1987. The previous record holders, including Adrian Hilton, Deepak Sharma Bajagain, and Rysbai Isakov, have all been surpassed by Samson’s remarkable effort.

Ajao undertook this challenge to promote literacy development and inspire a reading culture in Nigeria. According to GWR, “Not only is it the world’s longest marathon reading aloud, but it is one of the longest marathon record attempts in Guinness World Records history, surpassed in recent times only by DJ Faber Moreira’s 10-day DJ-ing marathon.”