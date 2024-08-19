Weddings
It’s Time to #MeetTheOgunlesis – Yewande and Posi’s Journey Began in College
Ten years ago, Yewande said yes to being Posi’s girlfriend… you can catch up on their love story here incase you missed it. As they embark on their journey to forever, their story is a beautiful reminder of how love grows and deepens over time.
They exchanged their vows in a white wedding surrounded by the magical scenery of nature. Yewande looked exceptionally beautiful, and Yomi came through looking dapper. They als represented their Yoruba roots beautifully in their traditional wedding and came through in style. From their glamorous looks to the sweet show of love and the vibrant display of culture, these two affirm the fact that Yoruba weddings are always an absolute blast. Their special day was filled with a truckload of love and sweetness, and you certainly want to bask in it all. 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
Time to be joined in holy matrimony 😍
Yewande and Posi also had a Yoruba traditional wedding and here’s how it went:
It’s a warm welcome!
Credits
White Wedding
Bride @yewandefashola
Bridal stylist @regalestilo
Planner @trendybeevents | @bisolatrendybee
Lead producer @damitrendybee
Makeup @revysbeauty
Dress @palomablancabridal
Wedding veil @ruginavincy
Reception dress @marveeofficial
Hairstylist @angel_hairboss
Reception necklace @viviennewestwood
Earrings @ruginavincy
Shoes @aquazzura | @asos
Photography @jideoketonadephotography
Videography @wrgoimagery
Location @lakowe_lakes
Traditional Wedding
Bride @yewandefashola
Bridal stylist @regalestilo
Makeup @revysbeauty
Asooke @shadiat_alasooke
Reception and afterparty outfits @Sheyeoladejo
Gele @tochi_gelecraft
3D gele @glitz_allure_fabrics
Reception earrings & ring @swarovski
Shoes @Jimmychoo @aminamuaddiofficial @kurtgeiger
Clutch @jimmychoo
Planner @trendybeevents
Photography @jideoketonadephotography
Videography @wrgoimagery
