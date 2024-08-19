It’s Time to #MeetTheOgunlesis – Yewande and Posi’s Journey Began in College

Ten years ago, Yewande said yes to being Posi’s girlfriend… you can catch up on their love story here incase you missed it. As they embark on their journey to forever, their story is a beautiful reminder of how love grows and deepens over time.

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding surrounded by the magical scenery of nature. Yewande looked exceptionally beautiful, and Yomi came through looking dapper. They als represented their Yoruba roots beautifully in their traditional wedding and came through in style. From their glamorous looks to the sweet show of love and the vibrant display of culture, these two affirm the fact that Yoruba weddings are always an absolute blast. Their special day was filled with a truckload of love and sweetness, and you certainly want to bask in it all. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below:





Time to be joined in holy matrimony 😍

Yewande and Posi also had a Yoruba traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

It’s a warm welcome!

