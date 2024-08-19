Connect with us

Weddings

It's Time to #MeetTheOgunlesis - Yewande and Posi's Journey Began in College

Weddings

Bask in the Beauty of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

A Fairytale in London! Eniola and Ola's Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Weddings

A Burundian-Nigerian Love Story! Nadia & King Found Love at the University

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Primary School to the Aisle! Teni and Seyi Were Meant to Be

Weddings

Chigozie and Kismet's Wedding in Dallas Was Absolutely Magical!

BN TV Inspired Relationships Style TRAVEL Weddings

Elado Treats Tele to an Unforgettable Itailian Adventure on This BNS Exclusive, Travel with Them

Weddings

Bask in The Thrills of Love & Culture With Erinma and Agbai's Igbo Trad

Weddings

Faith and Joshua Are Set For The Aisle! See Their Stunning Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

A Zoom Meeting Set the Pace For Oge and Nari's Sweet Journey

Weddings

It’s Time to #MeetTheOgunlesis – Yewande and Posi’s Journey Began in College

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Ten years ago, Yewande said yes to being Posi’s girlfriend… you can catch up on their love story here incase you missed it. As they embark on their journey to forever, their story is a beautiful reminder of how love grows and deepens over time.

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding surrounded by the magical scenery of nature. Yewande looked exceptionally beautiful, and Yomi came through looking dapper. They als represented their Yoruba roots beautifully in their traditional wedding and came through in style. From their glamorous looks to the sweet show of love and the vibrant display of culture, these two affirm the fact that Yoruba weddings are always an absolute blast. Their special day was filled with a truckload of love and sweetness, and you certainly want to bask in it all. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

    

        

                        
                  

Time to be joined in holy matrimony 😍

                                                                

Yewande and Posi also had a Yoruba traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

                                                        

It’s a warm welcome!

                                                                         

Credits

White Wedding

Bride @yewandefashola
Bridal stylist @regalestilo
Planner @trendybeevents | @bisolatrendybee
Lead producer @damitrendybee
Makeup @revysbeauty
Dress @palomablancabridal
Wedding veil @ruginavincy
Reception dress @marveeofficial
Hairstylist @angel_hairboss
Reception necklace @viviennewestwood
Earrings @ruginavincy
Shoes @aquazzura | @asos
Photography @jideoketonadephotography
Videography @wrgoimagery
Location @lakowe_lakes

Traditional Wedding

Bride @yewandefashola
Bridal stylist @regalestilo
Makeup @revysbeauty
Asooke @shadiat_alasooke
Reception and afterparty outfits @Sheyeoladejo
Gele  @tochi_gelecraft
3D gele @glitz_allure_fabrics
Reception earrings & ring  @swarovski
Shoes @Jimmychoo @aminamuaddiofficial @kurtgeiger
Clutch @jimmychoo
Planner @trendybeevents
Photography @jideoketonadephotography
Videography @wrgoimagery

 

 

 

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Odein Princewill: The Complexities of Citizenship and Belonging in South Africa

It’s Time To Do Something About Food Inflation

Farida Yahya: How Empathy Improves Effective Leadership in a Workplace

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians Are The Real Turning Point Generation

Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos
css.php