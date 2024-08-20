Love at First Sight! Ashley & Emmanuel’s Journey Began in Uni

Nine years ago, Emmanuel transferred to a new college, not knowing that this move would lead him to his soulmate. He met Ashley, and it was literally love at first sight.

Just as life unfolds in stages, they went from being friends to lovers! Now, they are set for their forever journey and are blessing us with their beautiful pre-wedding photos. They look so stunning and the chemistry in each frame… whoosh! We are absolutely rooting for these two and we bet you’ll love their pre-wedding photos as much as we do.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Emmanuel:

It all began at college in 2015, a year that would change my life forever. I had transferred to her college for my sophomore year, not knowing that destiny was guiding my steps. From the first moment I saw Ashley, I felt a deep certainty that she was the one I would spend my life with. Her beauty, confidence, and special aura captivated me instantly. Eager to learn more about her, I asked a friend on campus who she was. He took it upon himself to tell her that I was interested, but I would later learn that this approach did not help my cause. Eventually, I finally decided to approach her myself. However, she was focused on her studies and not interested in dating at the time.

For the next year, we remained friends, exchanging words occasionally when our paths crossed on campus. I stayed patient, biding my time. Finally, I decided to let her know how I truly felt, that I wanted to explore something more than friendship. This time, she gave me a chance, and from that moment, our love story began to unfold beautifully. Fast forward to July 22nd, 2023, I asked her to be my wife, and she said yes. Now, I am marrying the love of my life. Our journey together has been a blessing, and I thank God every day for guiding me to transfer schools and bringing me to my soulmate.

