Segun Obe Found His Soulmate At Almost 50 – See How it All Began

Enjoy their white wedding photos below:

How did you meet Nita?

My partner heard about my voice training workshop (voice it out with Segun Obe) and she came all the way from Canada to attend one of the editions. I was super touched by this gesture and I kept in touch with her. Our chats were like people who had known each other for years and flowed naturally… Her level of humility and deep knowledge of God and His word also wowed me. This went on for about 4 years and as they say “the rest is history”

Nita and Segun also had their traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

What were some of the key factors that led to you deciding that this was the right time?

God’s ways are NOT our ways neither are his thoughts our thoughts. God speaks to my spirit and I hear it loud and clear… and when I hear from my heavenly Father (as a gospel artist,/child of God) I run with it. I knew exactly what I wanted in my wife (mannerisms) and she checked all the boxes, Very considerate, down to earth, caring, loves the Lord with her whole heart, and trust me, any woman who can love and passionately follow a God she cannot physically see will have no challenges loving a man she sees daily, my spirit told me it was time and I made my move… simple.

How has your perspective on marriage evolved over the years?

The good thing about getting married at my age (I am gonna be 50 in October this year by the way so technically I am 49, hehehehe) is that you have seen life in it’s fullness and nothing “shacks” you again. At that age, you make a holistic decision when it comes to life’s choices. It’s no longer about body shape and so on at this age/stage but more about connection and deep feelings… This is not to say everyone should get married at 50 oooooo, but then everyone’s story is different and this is my story. Any regrets marrying at this age for me??? NONE WHATSOEVER

Was there any pressure from your family to get married and how were you able to handle it?

Pressure was my middle name actually during that period but I knew what I wanted and never allowed the pressure to prevail. Getting a divorce 3 years after getting married due to pressure ain’t a testimony trust me. l know who I am and WHOSE I am. So that makes it easier to relax in God and wait for my time and season. I would rather have a peaceful home than a home full of war just cause I wanted to marry early. Nita is my peace and I am glad I waited, even though it was a painful process but nothing good comes out of comfort zones. Pain brings out the best in anyone who is ready to go through the process howbeit hard and rough. I guess I would say in conclusion GOD KEPT ME and I mean that in every sense of the word… Glad it ended in praise… hallelujah to Jesus.

Check out their pre-wedding shoot below:

How we met

By the bride, Nita:

I first came to know of Segun Obe when I saw him minister a song at his church in November 2019 online. I was so blessed by how God used him. I later learned he was a Gospel artist and Vocal Coach. Back in April 2020, I decided to fly out to Nigeria to attend a vocal training session called ” Voice it Out,” which was facilitated by Segun Obe. Other gospel artists were present as well. I decided to go because I’m a part of the worship team at my church and wanted to learn ways to help utilize my voice for God, as well as meet Segun. I went and had the best time ever! There was also an opportunity to meet Segun. We talked, and over time, talked regularly. Our friendship grew, and today, the rest is history. To God be the Glory.

Wedding Credits

Bride: @nita_segunobe

Groom: @iamsegunobe

Wedding Planning & Coordination: @crystal_haze_events

Makeup: @reggies_makeovers

Hairstylist : @hairmony_gh

Photography: @sorce_photography

Videography: @niihammondconcepts_gh

Trad decor: @detailed_event

White wedding & Reception decor: @safs_event_hub

White wedding Reception Venue: @mseden_eventcentre

Pre-wedding Shoot Credits

Wedding Planning & Coordination: @crystal_haze_events

Makeup: @reggies_makeovers

Hairstylist: @hairmony_gh

Photography: @sorce_photography

Videography: @niihammondconcepts_gh