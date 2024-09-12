Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
South Socials
Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Hook Lounge
RSVP: HERE
Uncle Bubu’s Pre Drinks Friday
Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 0908 273 3214
Space Station
Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 6: 30 PM
Venue: 2, 4 Adeola Odeku St,Victoria Island Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Venue: Exhibition Pavilion, Opp. Radio House, Garki, Abuja
Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Voda Beach Club, Elegushi
RSVP: HERE
Cocktail and Flowers
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Dew Centre, 31b Adebayo Doherty Road Lekki 1
RSVP: HERE
Press Play Benin
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue:Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub & Sound Stage, Airport Road, Benin City
RSVP: HERE
ProBar Fireside Chat Ep.11: Mastering Product Metrics & KPIs
Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.