BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE


South Socials

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Hook Lounge
RSVP: HERE

Uncle Bubu’s Pre Drinks Friday

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 0908 273 3214


Space Station 

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 6: 30 PM
Venue: 2, 4 Adeola Odeku St,Victoria Island Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Caustival

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM
Venue: Exhibition Pavilion, Opp. Radio House, Garki, Abuja

RSVP: HERE
Downtown Fest

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Voda Beach Club, Elegushi
RSVP: HERE

Cocktail and Flowers 

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Dew Centre, 31b Adebayo Doherty Road Lekki 1
RSVP: HERE


Press Play Benin 

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue:Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub & Sound Stage, Airport Road, Benin City
RSVP: HERE


ProBar Fireside Chat Ep.11: Mastering Product Metrics & KPIs

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

