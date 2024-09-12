BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE



South Socials

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Hook Lounge

RSVP: HERE

Uncle Bubu’s Pre Drinks Friday

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 0908 273 3214



Space Station

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Time: 6: 30 PM

Venue: 2, 4 Adeola Odeku St,Victoria Island Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Caustival

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024



Time: 9:30 AM

Venue: : 9:30 AM Exhibition Pavilion , Opp. Radio House, Garki, Abuja RSVP: HERE Downtown Fest Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Voda Beach Club, Elegushi

RSVP: HERE

Cocktail and Flowers Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Dew Centre, 31b Adebayo Doherty Road Lekki 1

RSVP: HERE



Press Play Benin

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue:Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub & Sound Stage, Airport Road, Benin City

RSVP: HERE



ProBar Fireside Chat Ep.11: Mastering Product Metrics & KPIs

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.