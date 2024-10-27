Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Awa Meite’s Collection

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 is officially in full swing, and from October 23rd to 27th, the city is alive with fashion enthusiasts and creatives. As always, BellaNaija Style is your go-to for updates—from the stunning runway shows that remind us why Nigerian designers are a global force to the effortlessly chic street style that reflects our unique creativity.

This year’s theme, COMMUNE, celebrates the collaborative spirit within Africa’s fashion ecosystem. It honours not just the designers, but the many hands behind the scenes that contribute to bringing these collections to life.

Day 3 of the runway is setting the stage for an unforgettable week, featuring collections from AJANÉÉ, Cute Saint, Jewel Jemila, Kilentar, Lady Biba, LSP, and Y Wandelag.

Awa Meite’s collection is a stunning display of bold colours like yellow, green, and pink brought to life through unique styles and intricate patterns.

Photography: @kolaoshalusi @insignaonline, courtesy @sonyalphanigeria

Scroll down to dive into the designs:

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week goes beyond the runway, spotlighting the full fashion process—from sourcing materials to production—with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Through creativity and skill development, it drives positive change in the industry, ensuring that the future of African fashion is both impactful and sustainable.

