Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Lunchbox Blues? Sweet Adjeley's Grilled Chicken Wings & Pan-Roasted Potatoes to the Rescue

BN TV Music

KCee Drops New Single "Netfliss" & It’s a Vibe!

BN TV Music

Skiibii Showcases Style & Success in New "Steeze" Music Video

BN TV Living

Get Your Money Up with Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa's Investing Tips | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Music

Maleek Berry & Ruger's "Lately" Music Video Celebrates Love

BN TV Sweet Spot

"I Wrote This Song for You & Because of You": Timi Dakolo's Sweet Birthday Gift to Busola

BN TV Career Living

Work Hard, Enjoy Life: Watch Ummeeta Rabiu’s #HerMoneyHerPower Story

BN TV Movies & TV

"Hijack ‘93" Trailer is Here – Brace Yourself for the Thrills!

BN TV Career Inspired Living

#HerMoneyHerPower is All About Freedom, Choices & Power” Says Saheeba of Soul Unraveled

BN TV Music

Kizz Daniel Marks a Decade in Music with Two Singles “Marhaba” & “We Must”

BN TV

Lunchbox Blues? Sweet Adjeley’s Grilled Chicken Wings & Pan-Roasted Potatoes to the Rescue

Avatar photo

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

With schools back in session, many parents are faced with the daily challenge of preparing nutritious and exciting lunch packs for their kids. The task can feel overwhelming, especially when trying to maintain healthy eating habits.

But worry no more, as Sweet Adjeley offers a delicious and easy solution with her Oven-Grilled Chicken Wings and Pan-Roasted Potatoes recipe. Sweet Adjeley begins by marinating the chicken wings in a blend of ginger powder, all-purpose seasoning, ground anise, star anise, and crushed pepper flakes for some heat.

For that rich colour, she adds tomato paste and paprika, drizzles honey for a touch of sweetness, and squeezes lemon for a tangy kick. She lets the wings marinate for at least 30 minutes before grilling them to perfection for about an hour.

As the wings sizzle, she preps the potatoes by slicing and boiling them in salted water until tender. After draining and cooling, she pan-roasts the potatoes until golden, adding a satisfying crunch. To finish off, Sweet Adjeley whips up a tasty dipping sauce to pair with both the chicken and potatoes.

This versatile meal is perfect not only for kids’ lunchboxes but also as an after-school meal or a family dinner.

Watch the full recipe below and bring this flavour-packed meal to your table

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php