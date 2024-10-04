Lunchbox Blues? Sweet Adjeley’s Grilled Chicken Wings & Pan-Roasted Potatoes to the Rescue

With schools back in session, many parents are faced with the daily challenge of preparing nutritious and exciting lunch packs for their kids. The task can feel overwhelming, especially when trying to maintain healthy eating habits.

But worry no more, as Sweet Adjeley offers a delicious and easy solution with her Oven-Grilled Chicken Wings and Pan-Roasted Potatoes recipe. Sweet Adjeley begins by marinating the chicken wings in a blend of ginger powder, all-purpose seasoning, ground anise, star anise, and crushed pepper flakes for some heat.

For that rich colour, she adds tomato paste and paprika, drizzles honey for a touch of sweetness, and squeezes lemon for a tangy kick. She lets the wings marinate for at least 30 minutes before grilling them to perfection for about an hour.

As the wings sizzle, she preps the potatoes by slicing and boiling them in salted water until tender. After draining and cooling, she pan-roasts the potatoes until golden, adding a satisfying crunch. To finish off, Sweet Adjeley whips up a tasty dipping sauce to pair with both the chicken and potatoes.

This versatile meal is perfect not only for kids’ lunchboxes but also as an after-school meal or a family dinner.

Watch the full recipe below and bring this flavour-packed meal to your table