Celebrating Across Continents: How Baqers Helps Nigerians Abroad Send Sweet Surprises Back Home

For Nigerians in the diaspora, Baqers makes cake gifting effortless. For many Nigerians living abroad, celebrating special moments with loved ones back home is a cherished tradition.

Whether it’s a birthday, a wedding or an anniversary, over the years, cakes have become a staple at every celebration however finding a reliable way to send a cake across continents can be a daunting task.

That’s where Baqers comes in, turning distance into moments. Whether you’re in Toronto or Texas, Baqers is present with its vast network of artisanal bakers across Nigeria, allowing you to send cakes for birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries, or to brighten someone’s day.

Through Baqers, sending a cake becomes more than just a transaction; it’s a heartfelt gesture that celebrates tradition, love, and connection.

Why Choose Baqers?

Baqers, founded by Nigerian entrepreneur Nike Majekodunmi, brings a unique service that combines quality, reliability, and ease. With a network of bakers throughout Nigeria, Baqers ensures that each cake ordered is baked fresh and crafted with love. From the rich flavours of chocolate to the classic vanilla, each cake reflects the tastes and traditions that make celebrations in Nigeria special.

With just a few clicks, you can select a cake, add a personal message, and Baqers takes care of the rest—delivering the cake straight to the doorstep of a loved one in Nigeria. Baqers also accepts international payments, making it easy to send love without the hassle of currency exchanges.

It’s more than just about the cake; it’s about showing up for family and friends, bridging the distance with a thoughtful gift that’s always well-received.

Building Connections, One Cake at a Time

A cake is not only a delicious treat but also a symbol of celebration and connection. Baqers is there to ensure Nigerians everywhere can celebrate their heritage and family ties, making every milestone a little sweeter.

A Service for All Major Nigerian Cities

Baqers offers cake delivery across all major cities in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and beyond. So no matter where loved ones reside, Baqers ensures they can be a part of every joyous occasion, with a slice of sweetness delivered on time, every time.

A Taste of Home, Wherever You Are

Baqers has one mission: to bring people closer, one cake at a time. With its strong focus on quality and seamless service, it has become the go-to platform for Nigerians abroad who want to send more than just a gift; they want to send a piece of home.

Visit Baqers.com to make every occasion a memorable one, no matter the distance.

