Channels Television Launches Fund It Forward Season 2

The highly anticipated ‘Series B ‘of Fund It Forward, Nigeria’s groundbreaking business reality show, commenced broadcast on November 17th, spotlighting twelve trailblazing young entrepreneurs reshaping the social enterprise landscape. This season’s finalists tackle pressing challenges across sectors like sustainable agriculture, recycling, and healthcare innovation, with a ₦55 million grant awaiting the grand prize winners.

“The finalists represent a powerful blend of business acumen and social purpose,” says Zemmy Momoh, executive producer. “Their solutions to community issues embody the heart of Fund It Forward.”

Over seven weeks, viewers can expect high-stakes challenges and real-world scenarios, providing invaluable insights into building a successful social enterprise.

Showrunner Neil G. Oyenekan adds, “Fund It Forwards II has enabled us to raise the stakes for an even more challenging, insightful, and amusing ‘enterprise experience’ for the audience.”

Returning allying partners CcHub, Alitheia Capital, and Leap Africa bring expertise and mentorship, ensuring that all participants gain life skills and networks for future impact. Building on last season’s success, the show is poised for an even more compelling return.

Meet the Visionary Finalists:

Israel Kehinde , 24 (Lagos): Founder of an innovative eReading device tackling Africa’s textbook crisis, aspiring to deliver affordable education access continent-wide.

Bukunola Bolajoko , 32 (Ibadan): CEO of 1101 Technologies , developing nanomaterials that capture industrial CO2 emissions, turning waste into valuable resources.

Deborah Adediran , 26 (Oyo): Founder of DIYA Collections , a sustainable fashion brand in Kwara transforming plastic waste into eco-friendly bags.

Amidu Mohammed , 25 (Niger): Creator of EcoFeet Pro , eco-friendly footwear with health-tracking, repurposing scrap materials for sustainability.

Chioma Ukpabi , 28 (Abia): Leads SUWK , an edtech venture offering vocational training to tackle youth unemployment and improve skill-based job placements.

Mathias Mancha Pwol , 31 (Plateau): Founder of Da Mancha Farms , pioneering food security solutions with modern farming techniques and solar-powered irrigation.

Adewale Badejoko , 35 (Ogun): Co-founder of Frootify , a health enterprise delivering nutrition plans, telehealth, and financing for accessible wellness.

Adejonwo Ismail , 30 (Lagos): CEO of iWello , a health-tech venture providing affordable telemedicine for low-income communities, reshaping healthcare access.

Gbemisola Efejedia , 26 (Lagos): Innovator at Alpha Gro , introducing soilless farming through hydroponics and aquaponics for sustainable food production.

Deborah Ojeaburu , 35 (Abuja): Founder of Debbiewillz Waste Management , creating a waste-for-food exchange program that addresses pollution and poverty.

Monic Etim , 25 (Akwa Ibom): Co-founder of Solaristique , delivering solar-powered cold storage solutions to reduce food waste and support small-scale farmers.

, 25 (Akwa Ibom): Co-founder of , delivering solar-powered cold storage solutions to reduce food waste and support small-scale farmers. Favour Adeleke, 22 (Lagos): CEO of Qiqi Farms, using blockchain to connect farmers with markets, aiming for a zero-waste agricultural ecosystem.

Catch Fund It Forward’s inspiring new season on Channels TV, every Sunday at 7:00 PM, with a repeat broadcast on Wednesdays at 2:00 pm. Don’t miss the incredible journeys of these transformative entrepreneurs.

Catch Fund It Forward's inspiring new season on Channels TV, every Sunday at 7:00 PM, with a repeat broadcast on Wednesdays at 2:00 pm. Don't miss the incredible journeys of these transformative entrepreneurs.

