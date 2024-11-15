Style
KHOI Launches its Luxurious Chic New Bag Range ‘XILA’ on Pre-order
Luxurious African jewellery and accessory Brand KHOI has launched its bag range ‘XILA’ on pre-order. The bags are available in colour Ecru, Noir, Ruby, and Rust are the brand’s first bag collection made from PU Vegan pebbled leather. The hardware of the bag is made of brass and hand-plated in 18k gold with a brushed gold finish for a tarnish-free long-lasting wear. The pre-order ends on November 15th, 2024.
