Connect with us

Style

KHOI Launches its Luxurious Chic New Bag Range 'XILA' on Pre-order

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 238

Beauty Style

Priscilla Ojo Launches 'THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION' in Collaboration with Cataleya

Beauty Style

Chidimma Adetshina is Serving Beauty Looks in Mexico Ahead of Miss Universe 2024

Living Style

DJ Cuppy's Adorable 32nd Birthday: Pups, Cupcakes & Too Much Cuteness!

Style

Nigerian Amanda Akokhia Wins British Photography Awards 2024 Fashion Photographer

Style

Marc Jacobs is Vogue's Guest Editor for its December 2024 Issue

Living Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Lillian Afegbai Celebrates Her 33rd in Absolute Style – See Her Gorgeous Birthday Looks

Scoop Style

Veekee James Brought Major Style to #TFAA18 with Three Stunning Looks We Can't Stop talking About

Promotions Style

Hennessy In the Paint Returns for Its Third Edition, Featuring Nigerian Port-Harcourt Artist – Kaylion

Style

KHOI Launches its Luxurious Chic New Bag Range ‘XILA’ on Pre-order

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Luxurious African jewellery and accessory Brand KHOI has launched its bag range ‘XILA’ on pre-order. The bags are available in colour Ecru, Noir, Ruby, and Rust are the brand’s first bag collection made from PU Vegan pebbled leather. The hardware of the bag is made of brass and hand-plated in 18k gold with a brushed gold finish for a tarnish-free long-lasting wear. The pre-order ends on November 15th, 2024.

Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Credit: @shopkhoi

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php