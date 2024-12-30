Tributes Pour in for Former US President Jimmy Carter, Who Passes at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has passed away at the age of 100. The Carter Center, which Jimmy Carter founded after leaving office, confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media. “Our founder, former US President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the organisation said.

The oldest living former president was surrounded by his family at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Jimmy Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981, during which time he championed human rights and international diplomacy. Although his tenure lasted only one term, his influence extended far beyond his time in the White House. After leaving office, he dedicated himself to humanitarian causes.

In 2002, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace, recognising his efforts through The Carter Center in combating Guinea worm disease in Africa, monitoring elections worldwide, and promoting global peace. His commitment to housing initiatives and eradicating disease exemplified his lifelong dedication to improving the lives of the underserved.

President Joe Biden, paying tribute to Jimmy Carter’s extraordinary legacy, said in a statement that “America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.” He described him as “a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism.” He added, “With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.” Joe Biden also announced January 9 as a National Day of Mourning to honour Carter’s life and legacy.

As preparations are underway for a state funeral, many continue to reflect on his legacy of compassion, courage, and hope in their tributes:

Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words, but by deeds. Just look at his life’s work. With his compassion and moral clarity, he lifted people up, changed lives, and saved lives all over the globe. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 30, 2024

President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man. https://t.co/dZHL0Nu0Tj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2024

Hillary’s and my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter: pic.twitter.com/SOgqTZUdi6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2024

.@ArndreaKing and I send our heartfelt condolences to President Jimmy Carter’s family. He was a trailblazer, a fighter, and a global human rights leader. Rest in peace, President Carter. Your work inspires us to keep building a better world for future generations. pic.twitter.com/jFTPKRrATu — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) December 29, 2024

President Carter defined what it means to be a servant leader. He fought for our democracy, our climate, humanity, and civil rights around the world. We can find peace today knowing that he is reunited with the love his life, Rosalynn. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 29, 2024