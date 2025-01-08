Esther Williams Foundation Hosts Transformative “Pad a Girl” Outreach Events in Lagos

On November 3rd, 2024, the Esther Williams Foundation hosted an impactful outreach program at Queens College, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos . The “Pad a Girl” initiative brought together hundreds of young girls for a day focused on empowerment, education, and inspiration centred on menstrual hygiene and personal development.

500 swag bags were said to be distributed during the event, each containing sanitary products notepads, stationery, and toothbrushes—essentials aimed at equipping the girls with tools to prioritise health, education, and self-care. The day began with insightful talks from notable speakers, including Oyindamola Oyinade, a dedicated advocate for the girl child empowerment. She encouraged the girls to embrace self-belief, good hygiene, and resilience as they pursue their dreams.

Adding to the impactful lineup, Feyisayo Onogberie conducted a live demonstration on proper sanitary pad usage, breaking down stigmas, and teaching the girls practical menstrual health management tips. This hands-on session promoted SDG 3—Good Health and Well-Being by fostering open discussions and providing expert-led knowledge.

The event also featured an engaging fireside chat with panellists, including Esther Williams (founder of the Esther Williams Foundation ), Damola Ayoade, and Feyisayo Onogberie, who answered the girls’ pressing questions on menstrual hygiene and personal empowerment. The day was filled with meaningful conversations, encouragement, and the distribution of life-changing resources.

The following day, November 4th, 2024, the Foundation expanded its outreach to Oluwole Secondary School Ejigbo, Lagos State , where 500 swag bags were also distributed to students. These bags contained similar sanitary products and essential items, ensuring the foundation’s mission of empowering young girls reached even more communities.

The event began with an insightful session led by Esther Williams, the founder of the Esther Williams Foundation. She educated the girls on the importance of menstrual hygiene and addressed the need to break the stigmas surrounding it. Following her session, Odeyemi Wemimo conducted a practical demonstration on menstrual health and effective management, providing the girls with essential knowledge and skills.

Across both events, 1000 swag bags were said to have been distributed, to impact the lives of the girls who attended. The Esther Williams Foundation’s commitment to breaking barriers, fostering good hygiene practices, and inspiring confidence in the next generation of girls was evident at every step.

“Pad a Girl” wasn’t just a program; it is a movement for change, with hope and empowerment at its core. The Esther Williams Foundation continues to pave the way for a brighter future, ensuring that every girl has access to resources , education, and the belief that they can achieve greatness. Together, we’re not just addressing period poverty. we’re creating opportunities for young girls to thrive, dream, and succeed.

