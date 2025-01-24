Super Falcons Forward Francisca Ordega Signs with Al Ittihad Ladies FC in Saudi Arabia

Nigeria’s Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, is taking a significant step forward in her football career with a new contract at Al Ittihad Ladies FC in the Saudi Arabian Women’s League. This exciting move comes after her departure from Russian club CSKA Moscow, where her contract recently expired.

Ordega joined CSKA Moscow in 2021 and delivered an impressive performance during her time at the club. As a winger, she made 84 appearances, scored 29 goals, and provided 20 assists. Her contributions were pivotal in CSKA securing both the Russian Cup and Super Cup.