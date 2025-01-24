News
Super Falcons Forward Francisca Ordega Signs with Al Ittihad Ladies FC in Saudi Arabia
Nigeria’s Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, is taking a significant step forward in her football career with a new contract at Al Ittihad Ladies FC in the Saudi Arabian Women’s League. This exciting move comes after her departure from Russian club CSKA Moscow, where her contract recently expired.
Ordega joined CSKA Moscow in 2021 and delivered an impressive performance during her time at the club. As a winger, she made 84 appearances, scored 29 goals, and provided 20 assists. Her contributions were pivotal in CSKA securing both the Russian Cup and Super Cup.
Her transfer to Al Ittihad sees her reunited with fellow Nigerian and Super Falcons teammate, Ashleigh Plumptre, who captains the Saudi side. The partnership between the two is set to create a powerful force for Al Ittihad, as the club aims to make a strong impression in the league.
Francisca Ordega’s international career is equally remarkable. Since making her debut for the Super Falcons in 2010, she has represented Nigeria at all levels, including the U-17 and U-20 teams. A key figure in the senior squad, she has competed in four FIFA Women’s World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023) and has played an instrumental role in Nigeria’s multiple Africa Women Cup of Nations titles.
