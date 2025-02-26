Connect with us

South East Development Commission Partners with the United Nations Development Programme

Announces Victor Anichebe as Sports Advisor

2 hours ago

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) is accelerating its regional transformation agenda through strategic partnerships and key appointments. In its first external engagement, SEDC met with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria to explore partnerships across key sectors, including energy, agriculture, and the creative economy.

This groundbreaking discussion, led by SEDC MD/CEO Mark Okoye II, and UNDP Resident Representative Elsie Attafuah, centred on a shared commitment to developing a comprehensive South-East Development Plan—a strategic blueprint designed to unlock the region’s full potential, to which UNDP has pledged full support to ensure sustainable growth and progress for the region.

A major step in this direction is the launch of the South East Grassroot Recreation Infrastructure Development (SEGRID) program, an initiative to improve sports facilities in schools, communities, and other key regional locations. SEGRID seeks to bridge the infrastructural gap that has long hindered young athletes in the South East from reaching their full potential.

To strengthen this vision, former Everton forward and Olympic Silver Medalist Victor Anichebe has joined the initiative as a voluntary adviser, lending his wealth of experience to help shape its success.

Victor’s role in SEGRID is pivotal. Having competed at the highest levels, from the Olympics to the English Premier League, he understands the importance of structured development programs. Now serving as Head of Sports Investments at Shoreline Group, he is dedicated to ensuring that SEGRID adheres to international best practices, providing young athletes with the necessary support to excel nationally and globally.

More than just a sports initiative, SEGRID is about youth empowerment and economic growth, positioning the South-East as a key player in Nigeria’s sports development landscape.

This dual approach—strengthening partnerships for economic development while enhancing sports infrastructure—affirms SEDC’s holistic vision for regional growth, and its significance cannot be overstated. While the South East has long been recognised for its entrepreneurial spirit and rich talent pool, these targeted interventions will prove pivotal in harnessing and maximising such potential, laying a solid foundation for job creation, youth empowerment, and inclusive development.

Okoye and SEDC have wasted no time getting to work and setting the region up for a new era of prosperity, transformation, and sustainable development.

