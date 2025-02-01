Veekee James & Femi Atere Celebrate 1st Civil Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Photos

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Fashion designer Veekee James Atere and her husband, Femi Atere, have officially welcomed us into the month of love with a special celebration. Today marks one year since they legally tied the knot, and they’re taking a moment to relive that day.

Sharing a series of photos, the couple posed against a backdrop of lush red roses. Veekee looks radiant in a form-fitting, marble-patterned gown with dramatic sleeves, while Femi complements her in a sleek black ensemble.

In their joint post, they reflected on how far they’ve come since their civil wedding, expressing excitement for the upcoming anniversaries of their traditional and white weddings.

On this day 1 year ago, we legally tied the knot 💍 It’s the month of love and the month of our anniversary. Can’t wait to celebrate our Trad & White Wedding Anniversary. What a year it has been.

Check out how they are celebrating below.

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

