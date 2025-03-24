Dennis Isong: How to Profit from Duplex Investments in Lagos

If you’ve ever been stuck in Lagos traffic for hours, you’ve probably had enough time to think about life, investments, and why the driver ahead won’t just move. Lagos is that kind of place—full of hustle, opportunities, and, of course, real estate goldmines. One of those goldmines? Duplex investments. Investing in duplexes is a smart move if you’re looking for a way to make serious money in Lagos real estate.

A duplex is a residential building divided into two units, either side by side or on different floors. In Lagos, duplexes are in high demand because they strike a balance between luxury and affordability. Middle to high-income earners prefer them, especially in prime locations that I always mention: Lekki, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

How to Make Money from Duplex Investments

The first rule of real estate is that location is everything. A well-placed duplex will appreciate quickly and attract high-paying tenants or buyers. Look at areas with high demand, good infrastructure, and growing commercial activities. Lekki, Ajah, Ikeja GRA, and Surulere are some of the best places to consider.

Also, buying off-plan (before the property is fully built) can be a game-changer. Developers often sell at a lower price during construction, and by the time the project is completed, the value will have increased. If you invest early, you can resell at a higher price or rent out at a profitable rate.

Lagos is a business hub, and short-term rental demand is rising. Many people prefer duplexes for Airbnb stays because they offer space, privacy, and comfort. If your duplex is in an area with tourist attractions, corporate offices, or expatriate communities, you can make a fortune from short-term rentals.

If you want a steady income, leasing your duplex to tenants for the long term is also a great option. Lagos has a strong rental market, especially in gated estates and highbrow areas. Professionals, expatriates, and business owners are willing to pay premium rent for a well-maintained duplex.

You can also consider duplex flipping. This involves buying a duplex, renovating it, and selling it at a higher price. Some investors buy old duplexes in places like Surulere and Ikeja, give them a modern facelift, and resell them at a massive profit. The key is buying below market price and ensuring renovations add real value.

Another option is joint ventures with developers. If you own land in a prime area but don’t have the funds to build, partnering with a real estate developer can be a profitable route. The developer builds the duplexes, and you share the profit when the units are sold or rented. This way, you make money without directly funding the project.

Meanwhile, not every duplex must be for residential use. Many businesses are looking for office spaces, private clinics, schools, and restaurants in prime locations. If your duplex is designed for mixed-use, you can attract business owners willing to pay higher rent.

Key Considerations for Duplex Investment

Before buying land or a duplex, ensure you get the proper documents—Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Governor’s Consent, or a Deed of Assignment. Lagos real estate can be tricky, and you don’t want to lose money to land disputes.

If you buy properties in areas with good roads, power supply, and security, they often appreciate faster. Gated estates, for example, attract higher rents and resale value. When choosing a location, consider the neighbourhood’s infrastructure and security situation.

The second thing is property management. Managing a duplex requires time and effort. If you’re not available to handle tenant complaints, maintenance, and rent collection, consider hiring a property manager. A good manager ensures your investment remains profitable without stress.

Real estate prices fluctuate based on demand, economic conditions, and government policies. It’s essential to study market trends before making any investments. Sometimes, waiting a few months before buying or selling can significantly impact your profit. Investing in duplexes in Lagos can be a smart way to earn money in real estate. Whether you decide to rent, sell, flip, or partner with developers, there are profit opportunities available. However, keep in mind that success depends on three key factors: location, timing, and strategy. Be sure to conduct thorough research, seek expert advice, and take decisive action. Who knows? Your next investment might be the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for.

***

Feature Image by Zeus The Creator for Pexels