Love, Loss & Flames: Fireboy DML’s “Hell and Back” Music Video Tell It All

Fireboy DML does not only sing about emotions, he makes you feel them. “Hell and Back“ is a song filled with the pain of heartbreak. Now, with the visuals, he brings the full picture to life.

The video opens with a car engulfed in flames. Before everything burns, we see how it got there. The scene rewinds to Fireboy and his love interest waking up from a crash, shaken but alive. The accident was not random. It was the result of a heated argument, a relationship that spun out of control before crashing completely.

The lyrics tell the story of a past lover who suddenly wants to come back after putting him through so much pain. Fireboy is torn between frustration and disbelief, questioning why she thinks she deserves a second chance after everything he has endured. He compares the emotional toll of their love to going through hell and back, showing how much damage has been done.

The visuals capture it all. The passion, the chaos, and the wreckage left behind.

Watch “Hell and Back “below.