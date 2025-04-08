Connect with us

These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming "African Giant!"

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

Feeling Hungry? Try Igbangwu for a Delicious Dose of Nigerian Tradition

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

If You Love Coconut Rice, You’ll Want This Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen

Would You Kneel for Your Partner? Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Discuss Respect and Gender Roles in Marriage

Tyla Gave Us Vocals, Choreo & a Fashion Moment at Billboard Women in Music

Black Sherif’s 'Iron Boy' Tells the Story of Strength and Survival

Craving Something Crispy? Try Toms' Fried Yam and Roasted Chicken Wings Recipe

In an era of playback, Burna Boy’s live performances are a return to real-time brilliance.
Do you remember that electric moment when the lights came on and Burna Boy appeared with four talking drummers in matching green agbada? Now that was a grand entrance and a moment the 2024 Grammys won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

He kicked things off with a groovy medley of ‘On Form,’ led by the pulse of the talking drums, before strutting onto the main stage with all the energy of a global superstar. “I need you to get up out of your seats immediately,” he said and who was going to argue? The crowd rose, the vibe shifted, and the party truly began.

Then came ‘City Boys,’ and the stage practically exploded. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, Brandy and 21 Savage joined him for ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World,’ making the night even more unforgettable. Everyone, from fans in the crowd to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen was up, dancing and soaking in the magic.

Trust Burna Boy to turn an awards show into a full-blown celebration.

Keep scrolling to relive some of his best live performances. The ones we’re still rewatching on loop.

Burna Boy’s Grammy Performance in 2024

Last Last [Live From Madison Square Garden]

For My Hand featuring Ed Sheeran [Live From Wembley]

Burna Boy and The Outsiders LIVE at UEFA Champions League Final 2023 Kick Off Show by Pepsi

If I’m Lying [Live from Roundhouse]

