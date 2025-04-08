These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming “African Giant!”

Do you remember that electric moment when the lights came on and Burna Boy appeared with four talking drummers in matching green agbada? Now that was a grand entrance and a moment the 2024 Grammys won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

He kicked things off with a groovy medley of ‘On Form,’ led by the pulse of the talking drums, before strutting onto the main stage with all the energy of a global superstar. “I need you to get up out of your seats immediately,” he said and who was going to argue? The crowd rose, the vibe shifted, and the party truly began.

Then came ‘City Boys,’ and the stage practically exploded. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, Brandy and 21 Savage joined him for ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World,’ making the night even more unforgettable. Everyone, from fans in the crowd to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen was up, dancing and soaking in the magic.

Trust Burna Boy to turn an awards show into a full-blown celebration.

Keep scrolling to relive some of his best live performances. The ones we’re still rewatching on loop.

Burna Boy’s Grammy Performance in 2024

Last Last [Live From Madison Square Garden]

For My Hand featuring Ed Sheeran [Live From Wembley]

Burna Boy and The Outsiders LIVE at UEFA Champions League Final 2023 Kick Off Show by Pepsi