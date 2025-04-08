BN TV
These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming “African Giant!”
In an era of playback, Burna Boy’s live performances are a return to real-time brilliance.
Do you remember that electric moment when the lights came on and Burna Boy appeared with four talking drummers in matching green agbada? Now that was a grand entrance and a moment the 2024 Grammys won’t be forgetting anytime soon.
He kicked things off with a groovy medley of ‘On Form,’ led by the pulse of the talking drums, before strutting onto the main stage with all the energy of a global superstar. “I need you to get up out of your seats immediately,” he said and who was going to argue? The crowd rose, the vibe shifted, and the party truly began.
Then came ‘City Boys,’ and the stage practically exploded. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, Brandy and 21 Savage joined him for ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World,’ making the night even more unforgettable. Everyone, from fans in the crowd to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen was up, dancing and soaking in the magic.
Trust Burna Boy to turn an awards show into a full-blown celebration.
Keep scrolling to relive some of his best live performances. The ones we’re still rewatching on loop.