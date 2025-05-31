Love and Perfect Timings! Enjoy Beauty & Joshua’s Vintage-Themed Pre-wedding Shoot

Connect with us

When it comes to love, there is such a thing as perfect timing. When the time is right, everything aligns perfectly to create the most beautiful love story.

Joshua had been trying to get Beauty’s attention for two years, but nothing seemed to work. However, everything changed one fateful day six years ago. Beauty came across a video of him and finally responded to his DM. That same day, they had a conversation that lasted for hours, and right on the spot, Joshua asked her to be his girlfriend. When you know, you just know, right?

Now, they’re set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we are wowed by the creativity of their pre-wedding shoot. It’s giving all the vibes of a nostalgic ‘90s love story — the kind that makes your heart skip a beat. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

   

 

How we met
By the bride, Beauty:

Joshua had been trying to get my attention on WhatsApp for 2 years, but I didn’t respond. One fateful day in 2019, I was bored and started scrolling through WhatsApp statuses when I saw a black-and-white boomerang of a guy with dreads dancing Zanku. I could barely see his face, but something about it caught my eye. Back then, ChatGPT didn’t exist, so I went on Google to find the perfect way to shoot my shot. It failed me, so I messaged him: “Hi, sorry for the late reply.

  

I just asked Google how to tell a guy I have a crush on him, and it was useless. So here’s me saying it: I have a crush on you.” He replied almost instantly. He was on his way to a date but turned back and stayed home to chat. That same day, he asked me to be his girlfriend. We chatted from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m., said “I love you,” and even talked marriage. 6 years later, he kept his word and paid my bride price. Now I’m Mrs. Joshua, just like he promised. It was love at first text.

        

Credits

Bride @beauty_nain
Groom @joshthedesignguy
Photography @upfrontstudiosuk
Stylist @beauty_nain
Makeup @beauty_nain
Outfits @aknotic_official | @shein_gb | @cuccoofootwear
Hair @wiggit_dotcodotuk
Videography @femi_abiola

 

Related Topics:
