Blue Ivy’s Paris Cowboy Carter Outfit Was Nigerian-Made & It Slayed So Gracefully

Can we hear a little commotion for Blue Ivy’s outfit? Her look carried just the right mix of sass and flair — a perfect fit for the young star. What makes it even more special is that the outfit was crafted by Nigerian fashion brand Eleven Sixteen, designed by Ugo Mozie. And truly, Blue Ivy wore it with style and confidence during her dance performance.

At the final leg of the Paris stop on the Cowboy Carter tour, the 13-year-old stepped onto the stage like it was her own runway, delivering a solo dance at the show’s opening. Her look combined cosmic glamour with Western-inspired flair. Dressed in white and detailed with gold-plated cowrie shells and custom Benin bronze statuettes, made in Nigeria, her outfit featured a structured corset top with metallic studwork, paired with flared trousers decorated in bold black flame patterns and scattered with playful star motifs. Long white fringe along the legs moved with every step, while gold-toned, shiny platform boots completed the look with extra sparkle.

And then there was her entrance. Blue Ivy arrived under a white umbrella trimmed with cowries, wearing a wide cowboy hat rimmed in gold and finished with dangling cowries along the brim. Her voluminous, wavy hair, paired with a confident walk under a glowing blue light, gave the whole look a dreamlike feel.

It was a moment that captured Y2K pop energy with the spirit of a future-forward cowgirl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ẹniafẹ́ Momodu (@eniafemomodu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chief Ugo Mozie (@ugomozie)