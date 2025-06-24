Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

Blue Ivy’s Paris Cowboy Carter Outfit Was Nigerian-Made & It Slayed So Gracefully

Music Scoop

Brandy & Monica Announce First-Ever Joint Tour! 25 Years After The Boy Is Mine

Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Set Paris Ablaze With Love, Legacy and Silver Sparkle at Cowboy Carter Finale

Music Scoop

Tyla Hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Got Slimed & Still Slayed Every Look

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Closes Out ‘Lagos Lover Boy’ With Gospel Track “Tuale” | Watch Video

Music Scoop

Anendlessocean’s “Sceptre” EP Will Have You Feeling Like God’s Favourite

Music

Olamide Just Dropped His Album and It’s Giving Big Legacy Energy

BN TV Music

Joeboy Releases the Rooftop Visuals for "Abena" Off His "Viva Lavida" Album

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Mr Eazi in Burgundy Velvet is the Whole Moment at the "F1: The Movie" Premiere

Music Scoop

Big Changes Ahead! The GRAMMYs Introduce Best Album Cover & Traditional Country Categories for 2026

Music

Blue Ivy’s Paris Cowboy Carter Outfit Was Nigerian-Made & It Slayed So Gracefully

Blue Ivy wears Nigerian designer Eleven Sixteen by Ugo Mozie at Cowboy Carter’s Paris finale. A cultural serve.
Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Can we hear a little commotion for Blue Ivy’s outfit? Her look carried just the right mix of sass and flair — a perfect fit for the young star. What makes it even more special is that the outfit was crafted by Nigerian fashion brand Eleven Sixteen, designed by Ugo Mozie. And truly, Blue Ivy wore it with style and confidence during her dance performance.

At the final leg of the Paris stop on the Cowboy Carter tour, the 13-year-old stepped onto the stage like it was her own runway, delivering a solo dance at the show’s opening. Her look combined cosmic glamour with Western-inspired flair. Dressed in white and detailed with gold-plated cowrie shells and custom Benin bronze statuettes, made in Nigeria, her outfit featured a structured corset top with metallic studwork, paired with flared trousers decorated in bold black flame patterns and scattered with playful star motifs. Long white fringe along the legs moved with every step, while gold-toned, shiny platform boots completed the look with extra sparkle.

And then there was her entrance. Blue Ivy arrived under a white umbrella trimmed with cowries, wearing a wide cowboy hat rimmed in gold and finished with dangling cowries along the brim. Her voluminous, wavy hair, paired with a confident walk under a glowing blue light, gave the whole look a dreamlike feel.

It was a moment that captured Y2K pop energy with the spirit of a future-forward cowgirl.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ẹniafẹ́ Momodu (@eniafemomodu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chief Ugo Mozie (@ugomozie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chief Ugo Mozie (@ugomozie)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php