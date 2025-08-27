Grey Never Looked So Good! Prudence Gabriel Peterson & Peterson Okopi’s Maternity Chic

Since announcing their pregnancy, Prudence Gabriel Peterson and her husband, Peterson Okopi, have been letting us in on the sweetest moments — from playful dance clips to that announcement video we all watched on repeat, and now, a stunning set of maternity photos. These latest shots capture the couple perfectly in sync and are giving us major inspiration for our maternity moodboards.

In one image, Prudence sits gracefully while Peterson leans tenderly over her shoulder. Both are dressed in oversized, textured grey suits, a matching look that trades frills for sleek, modern tailoring. With her hand gently resting on her bump and his presence leaning in protectively, the moment feels both powerful and tender. The bright spotlight carves out deep shadows, adding a bold, intimate edge to the scene.

Another shot shows them standing side by side, their closeness still unmistakable as Peterson angles slightly toward her.

From Real Warri Pikin to Toke Makinwa, Mercy Chinwo, and now Prudence, we’re here for every baby bump photoshoot blessing our feeds. It’s all love, all glow, and all style — and we can’t get enough.

See more photos below