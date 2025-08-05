Connect with us

Scoop Style

You’ve Got to See This All-Black Look Seyi Shay Just Slayed In

Inspired Scoop Sports

Federal Government Awards D’Tigress $100K, Apartments & National Honours After AfroBasket Win

Music Scoop

Tyla Just Announced Her We Wanna Party Tour Dates And Asia’s Up First

Inspired Music Scoop

Dolly Parton Joins Usain Bolt, Beyoncé, & More as Guinness World Records ICON

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

Scoop Style

Beyoncé’s Crystal Denim Look Is Giving Black Cowgirl Royalty

Scoop

22 Ballerinas, An 80-Foot Shawl & Endless Love: Sheryl Lee Ralph & Vincent Hughes’ Vow Renewal Was a Show

Movies & TV Scoop

All Housemates Except Victory & Kayikunmi Are Up for Eviction This Week on BBNaija S10

Scoop Sweet Spot

Pepi Sonuga Is Married! The "Six Triple Eight" Star Celebrates Love with a Gorgeous Traditional Nigerian Wedding

News Scoop Sports

They Did It Again! D’Tigress Win Fifth AfroBasket Title & Qualify for 2026 World Cup

Scoop

You’ve Got to See This All-Black Look Seyi Shay Just Slayed In

Seyi Shay is back! And she’s serving face, legs, and power in a stunning all-black look.

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Seyi Shay/Instagram

Seyi Shay‘s latest look had “no caption, just a hot body and a cold stare.” Full stop.

Have you missed her? We thought so. And while we wait, rather eagerly, for new music (because it feels like something’s coming), let’s take a moment to appreciate the details of these new photos she’s just shared on Instagram.

She stepped out in a striking all-black outfit that leans into both avant-garde structure and streetwear edge. At the centre of the look is a sharply tailored deconstructed jacket with gold zips running across it in bold, graphic lines.

She paired it with a black mini skirt and thigh-high leather boots that rise well above the knee, adding a touch of grit and confidence to the outfit’s silhouette.

The styling doesn’t miss a beat either. Seyi Shay completes the look with a black knit beanie and dark lipstick, both of which pull the look together while keeping with the moody, monochrome feel.

She may not have dropped a caption, but her comments section says enough with fans asking for new music and showing love for her photos.

See more photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEYI SHAY (@iamseyishay)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php