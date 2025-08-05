You’ve Got to See This All-Black Look Seyi Shay Just Slayed In

Seyi Shay‘s latest look had “no caption, just a hot body and a cold stare.” Full stop.

Have you missed her? We thought so. And while we wait, rather eagerly, for new music (because it feels like something’s coming), let’s take a moment to appreciate the details of these new photos she’s just shared on Instagram.

She stepped out in a striking all-black outfit that leans into both avant-garde structure and streetwear edge. At the centre of the look is a sharply tailored deconstructed jacket with gold zips running across it in bold, graphic lines.

She paired it with a black mini skirt and thigh-high leather boots that rise well above the knee, adding a touch of grit and confidence to the outfit’s silhouette.

The styling doesn’t miss a beat either. Seyi Shay completes the look with a black knit beanie and dark lipstick, both of which pull the look together while keeping with the moody, monochrome feel.

She may not have dropped a caption, but her comments section says enough with fans asking for new music and showing love for her photos.

See more photos below.