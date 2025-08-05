Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for “Dynamite”

Been playing Tyla and Wizkid’s latest track “Dynamite” on repeat? Then you have to see the music video.

On “Dynamite”, Tyla and Wizkid take turns expressing a magnetic pull between them, weaving a narrative around rhythm, movement and undeniable chemistry.

Tyla opens with control and confidence, singing, “Why don’t you bring it, come my way? Hold me ’round my waist.” Wizkid answers with effortless charm: “Your body bang like dynamite.” The back-and-forth feels like a conversation, giving the song a playful yet intimate energy.

The video keeps it simple but charged. With just Tyla and Wizkid on screen, there’s no need for flashy scenes. The two artists move, vibe, and lock eyes—drawing us into the world they’re singing about. Watch the video below.