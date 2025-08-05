Dolly Parton Joins Usain Bolt, Beyoncé, & More as Guinness World Records ICON

In a momentous celebration held in Nashville, Tennessee, country music legend Dolly Parton was officially named a Guinness World Records ICON, a rare honour recognising her extraordinary impact on music, entertainment, and philanthropy. The announcement formed part of Guinness World Records’ 70th anniversary celebrations and highlighted Parton’s enduring legacy as one of the most decorated figures in the industry.

The 79-year-old artist, who first rose to fame in the late 1960s, currently holds 11 Guinness World Records, a testament to her decades-long influence. Among her achievements are the most Grammy nominations for a female country artist and the distinction of having Top 10 albums across six consecutive decades.

But her accolades extend beyond charts and trophies. Parton is also the first country singer to be nominated for an EGOT— an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — often considered the most prestigious combination of awards in entertainment.

“Dolly is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated writers and performers in the history of country music,” said Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, during the award presentation. “But her reach and influence extends far beyond the musical world.”

That influence is perhaps most visible in her philanthropic work. Through her Imagination Library, Parton has helped distribute over 200 million books to children worldwide, fostering a love for reading across generations.

From the stage to the classroom to the gates of her beloved Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Parton has built an empire rooted in accessibility and heart. Her 2023 album “Rockstar” saw her stepping into new sonic territory, while a surprise feature on Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” remix reminded the world of her continued relevance.

With this new title, Parton joins an elite group of honourees recognised as Guinness World Records ICONS — a list that includes Usain Bolt, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, Sir Elton John, and Paul McCartney.