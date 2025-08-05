Connect with us

Tyla Just Announced Her We Wanna Party Tour Dates And Asia’s Up First

Tyla is hitting the road! The We Wanna Party singer just announced an Asia tour and we’ve got all the details you need.
Photo Credit: Tyla/Instagram

South African singer and pop sensation Tyla is heading to Asia this November, and it’s looking like a celebration of rhythm, dance and everything in between.

The Grammy winner just announced her Tyla Asia Tour, running from 11 November to 5 December, with stops in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Manila, and Singapore.

The tour comes hot on the heels of her latest EP, “We Wanna Party,” a four-track project that invites you to let loose, vibe out, and just enjoy the music. From the smooth bounce of “Dynamite” featuring Wizkid, to the catchy “Mr Media,” introspective “Is It” and ethereal “Bliss,” Tyla is clearly in her bag—and having fun while at it.

“Party w me in ASIAAA!!!” she wrote on Instagram. If you’re in any of those cities, it might just be your turn to catch the Tyla magic live.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

