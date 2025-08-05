Beyoncé’s Crystal Denim Look Is Giving Black Cowgirl Royalty

The Cowboy Carter tour era may be winding down, but Beyoncé is still riding strong, and she’s doing it in denim that dazzles.

In a new video shared by Levi’s, Beyoncé appears like a rhinestone outlaw, rolling through town in a custom denim set that redefines what jeans can be. The look is a masterclass in Western glamour and contemporary edge.

Levi’s quickly followed up with a closer look at the outfit, and it’s as maximal and dramatic as you’d expect. The cropped denim jacket is completely bedazzled in swirling paisley patterns, and left open over bare skin because Beyoncé doesn’t do half-commits.

The matching jeans echo the same motif. With beaded detailing down the legs and a subtle flare that lands just at the ankle, the silhouette blends retro cues with modern-day polish. She finishes the look with strappy metallic heels, bold jewellery, and voluminous platinum curls that add a touch of Old Hollywood drama. It’s Western, but elevated. Rodeo-ready, but runway-worthy.

And we’re not even over the motorbike exit in the video. Are we getting a new album? Is Cowboy Carter Part 2 happening? Who knows?

See the looks

