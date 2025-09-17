Dennis Isong: What You Should Know About Government Land Auctions

Buying land in Nigeria has always carried many layers. Among the many ways people try to secure land, one method often overlooked is the land auctions organised by state governments. These auctions are meant to give ordinary citizens a fair chance to acquire land directly from the government, free from encumbrances. But how true is that promise? What really happens when state governments roll out these land auctions?

Understanding What Land Auctions Really Mean

When people hear the word “auction,” the first thing that comes to mind is a room filled with bidders raising their hands until the highest bidder wins. But government land auctions in Nigeria are not always that dramatic. They often come in the form of official announcements by a state’s land bureau, inviting interested citizens to apply for specific plots in designated government schemes.

For example, Lagos State has conducted land allocations in areas like Lekki, Ikorodu, and Badagry over the years. Other states like Ogun, Abuja (FCT), and Oyo have similar schemes. On paper, the goal is to democratise access to land ownership and reduce fraudulent transactions that plague private sales. The idea is simple: the government owns the land, the government sells it, and the buyer gets an official allocation, which should ideally lead to a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

But that’s only the theory. In practice, the process is more layered than many people assume.

The Realities Behind the Auctions

Government land auctions, though meant for everyone, often attract wealthy bidders, real estate companies, and politicians who have the resources to outbid ordinary people. The transparency of the process can sometimes be overshadowed by favouritism and insider knowledge. Many times, the advertised affordable land becomes unreachable once the bidding starts.

Beyond pricing, bureaucracy can also frustrate buyers. After winning an auction, some people wait months or even years before their official allocation letters and documents are processed. In a few cases, disputes arise over double allocations, making buyers question if the auction really offered them the safety they expected.

Why State Governments Organise These Auctions

To understand the truth about land auctions by Nigerian state governments, you also have to look at the governments’ perspective. Land is one of the most valuable assets a state owns. Selling it through auctions serves three main purposes.

First, it generates revenue. State governments are under pressure to fund projects, and land sales are a quick way to raise money. Second, auctions are seen as a transparent way of disposing of land, compared to quiet allocations that sometimes fuel corruption. Third, auctions allow states to control how new communities and estates develop by releasing land in designated schemes with planned layouts.

The problem is not with the idea itself—it’s with the execution. It depends on how well the process is managed and whether ordinary citizens can genuinely compete. When the process tilts in favour of the wealthy, the government’s noble intention gets watered down.

The Pros and Cons for Buyers

From a buyer’s perspective, the truth about land auctions by Nigerian state governments is both promising and challenging. On the positive side, land acquired through a government auction usually comes with better security. The risk of dealing with fraudulent family sellers or multiple agents is reduced. The buyer can expect to receive authentic documents backed by the government.

However, the auction process is not always affordable for middle-income earners, and the waiting time for documentation can be painfully long. Some auctions also suffer from poor communication, where successful bidders are left in the dark about the next steps.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, the challenge is even greater. Unless they have a trusted representative on the ground, they may find it difficult to follow up on the process or verify information firsthand. While technology has improved this gap with online applications and portals, the human element of bureaucracy still creates setbacks.

So, government land auctions are not a guaranteed shortcut to cheap land. They can be a safer option, but safety doesn’t equal affordability.

Secondly, due diligence is still necessary. Just because the government is selling the land doesn’t mean you should relax entirely. Ask questions: What is the location of the land? Are the promised documents ready? Has there been any history of allocation disputes in that area?