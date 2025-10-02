Goldberg Brings Golden Moments to 2025 Olojo Festival

The spirit of Yoruba culture came alive as the Olojo Festival 2025 illuminated the historic city of Ile-Ife from September 25th to 28th. Over four vibrant days, tradition and community intertwined, with Goldberg Lager Beer proudly standing alongside the people, not merely as a brand, but as a champion of heritage, unity, and pride.

This year’s festival showcased the resilience, togetherness, and enduring identity of the Yoruba people. Central to the celebration, the Olojo Festival honours Ogun, the revered god of iron, while shining a light on Ile-Ife’s rich cultural legacy. The presence of the Ooni of Ife, the spiritual custodian of Yoruba tradition, further elevated the festival’s significance and solemnity.

Goldberg once again embraced the opportunity to celebrate this historic occasion. The brand’s commitment to heritage was evident as it engaged with the community, showcasing the beauty and vibrancy of Yoruba culture with reverence and pride. The highlight came on the third night at Afeworo Square, opposite the Ooni’s Palace, where Goldberg hosted an unforgettable evening. Guests enjoyed thrilling performances, interactive games, exciting giveaways, and a lively atmosphere that brought the community together in true golden style. Fuji legend KS Malaika thrilled the crowd with his dynamic performance, while local favourite Gboyega Melody received thunderous applause, embodying local pride and cultural excellence.

The impact of the celebration resonated deeply. Gbobakeye, a respected member of one of Ile-Ife’s notable men’s groups, praised Goldberg for redefining tradition:

“This is why my circle and I have chosen Goldberg, the true Omoluabi drink.” Sumbo, a game winner, shared. “Goldberg makes you never forget culture. The brand always stands with us in celebrating who we are.”

Extending heartfelt congratulations to the Ooni of Ife and the people of Ile-Ife, Goldberg celebrated alongside those who keep the tradition alive. Beyond entertainment, the festival reinforced Yoruba history, identity, and pride, and Goldberg remains committed to honouring and uplifting cultural heritage for generations to come.

