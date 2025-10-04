Reliving the Beauty of The Enchanted Concerts In Celebration of Nigeria’s 65 Years of Independence

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, a new live production titled Enchanted Concerts offered an introspective take on the country’s musical legacy, staging a series of performances that blended orchestral jazz interpretations with theatrical narration. Framed as a tribute to some of Nigeria’s most enduring songs and their creators, the production aimed to create a reflective space where music, history, and storytelling intersected.

Titled: “The Greatest Nigerian Classics“, the concert series revisited several decades of music from highlife and juju to Afrobeat and pop ballads, placing these genres within a wider narrative of national identity and memory. The performance featured a live orchestra and monologue-driven storytelling, combining sound, visuals, and voice to retrace key moments in Nigeria’s cultural journey.

The format was intentionally designed: reinterpreted songs performed by orchestras, paired with carefully curated spoken-word pieces reflecting both personal and national experiences. The selection of songs, cleared in advance for performance, covered a range of eras and styles, from the highlife rhythms of the 1960s to the more contemporary sounds of modern Nigeria. According to organisers, the project was envisioned as both an archival homage and a multigenerational listening experience.

The Canadian leg of the tour opened in Toronto on September 12, with a performance by the Key30 Orchestra and a featured monologue delivered by Mojisola Kadiri. The show revisited works from Victor Olaiya, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Osita, Osadebe, and others, offering a sense of cultural continuity for audiences within the diaspora.

A follow-up performance in Calgary on September 13 maintained similar themes, this time with Omatta Udalor providing the spoken word component. The program included selections from artists such as Bobby Benson and Evi Edna Ogholi, with an added medley evoking supporter club culture and nostalgia. In both cities, the audience response pointed to a strong emotional connection with the material, cutting across age and geography.

The final concert described as a “homecoming” was held on September 28 at the Muson Centre in Lagos, and featured the Premier Symphony Orchestra alongside a monologue by stage actor Oluchi Odii. The narrative thread wove through six decades of Nigerian history, touching on themes of resilience, community, migration, and artistic legacy. The audience included members of the diplomatic community, cultural institutions, and private-sector stakeholders among them, Simon Fields, Deputy Head of Mission at the UK Deputy High Commission in Lagos.

Attendees described the atmosphere as intergenerational, with families and individuals responding in real time to songs that evoked different eras of Nigerian life. Several participants noted how the arrangements created space for personal reflection not just on the music itself, but on the moments those songs marked in collective memory.

While Enchanted Concerts carried the aesthetic elements of a formal performance, it also prompted questions around the role of music as both archive and active cultural dialogue. The decision to pair orchestral interpretation with storytelling placed emphasis on music not only as entertainment, but as a vessel of national identity one still evolving.

As Nigeria reflects on its past 65 years, productions like this contribute to an ongoing conversation about heritage, continuity, and what it means to engage with culture across generations and diasporic spaces.

